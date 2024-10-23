Anthony Davis: Confrontation With Anthony Edwards Was In ‘Competitive Nature’

After what felt like an eternity, the Los Angeles Lakers were back in action on Tuesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves to kick off the 2024-25 season. In what was set to be a competitive matchup, Anthony Davis set the tone throughout all 48 minutes by applying rim pressure.

In the second half, L.A. would take a convincing double-digit lead, but it would begin to dwindle in the fourth quarter. Minnesota cut the deficit to four, thanks to Anthony Edwards getting going from behind-the-arc. However, Davis would respond accordingly with timely mid-range jumpshots in addition to scoring with his back to the basket.

A notable play was when Davis scored an and-one on Edwards and the two would exchange words. Seeing how both of them went on an Olympic run together this past summer, it was surprising to see this kind of confrontation.

But the Lakers big man spoke about it after the game to say that there was no malicious intent behind it and even revealed something Edwards shared with him during their time on Team USA over the summer.

“That’s my guy. I got the and-one and just competitive nature. Actually going back to the Olympics we talked about it, and he said we’re the team that he hates playing the most because we don’t let him play. We make him pass the ball. And I got the and-one on him and was screaming at him and it’s just brotherly love. That’s my guy. We call each other ‘Twin,’ same name and stuff like that. So it was nothing serious.”

At the end of the day, players want to win every single game they play, regardless of the circumstances. For L.A. to have not won an Opening Night game since 2016, it was refreshing to see a dominant performance from the purple and gold, resulting in a 110-103 win.

Despite some slippage in the second half, Davis’ 36 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks were vital in keeping the Timberwolves at bay. Edwards is the No. 1 option for his team now and the Lakers did a nice job forcing him into taking and making tough shots.

The next meeting between the two teams comes on Dec. 2 in Minnesota and knowing Edwards, he is going to keep this game in mind when he plays against Davis once again.

Anthony Davis focused on ‘being dominant every game’

Now more than ever, the Lakers need Anthony Davis to lead the way as their No. 1 option as LeBron James enters his 22nd season. With that in mind, Davis is focused on ‘being dominant every game,’ and that mindset was showcased on Opening Night.

