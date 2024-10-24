Anthony Davis Glad To Finally Be Part Of LeBron James Moment That Ended With Lakers Win

LeBron James has had many history-making moments in a Los Angeles Lakers uniform, most notably becoming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer in 2023. Anthony Davis has been right there for all of them, including on Opening Night this season when LeBron and his son Bronny James became the first father-son duo to play together in NBA history.

It was a truly special moment for the entire James family, even coming on LeBron’s daughter’s Zhuri’s 10th birthday, making the entire day one to remember. And capping it off was the fact that the Lakers got a win, 110-103 over the Minnesota Timberwolves in the team’s first Opening Night victory since 2016.

While LeBron made history, Davis was the most dominant force on the court, finishing with 36 points, 16 rebounds, four assists and three blocks. But afterwards, Davis spoke on that special moment between LeBron and Bronny taking the court together for the Lakers.

“Fortunately, I’ve been a part of a lot of LeBron moments since I’ve been here. But that’s a special moment, something that you think about as a father,” Davis said. “Obviously, I’m definitely not playing with my kids, my boy’s 3-years-old and I have no intention of playing with him. But to be able to share that moment with them is monumental. Special for our team, but definitely special for them. We wanted that 3 to go in, Bron threw it to him and we wanted obviously that to go in, but just looking at them checking in at the same time at the scorer’s table gave me like a little chills.”

The crowd inside Crypto.com Arena gave them a standing ovation and was behind Bronny for every second he was on the court. Like Davis said, they wanted that Bronny 3-pointer to drop and the Lakers crowd was ready to explode if it did, but it rimmed out, unfortunately.

But the fans had plenty to cheer about for the rest of the night as the Lakers came out on top, something Davis couldn’t help point out hasn’t always happened in previous LeBron history-making moments.

“You see it in preseason or whatever, but we wasn’t really at home. To do it in front of this crowd, I saw everybody standing up, it was a special moment. This is the first time we had a LeBron moment that was something huge and we won. Every other we always lost, so it kind of kills the moment. But it was a special moment for everybody.”

It’s hard to truly enjoy and appreciate these things in the moment when you’ve lost the game so for LeBron and Bronny, not to mention Davis and the rest of the Lakers, to be able to celebrate made for a wonderful night.

LeBron James will “never forget” sharing court with Bronny James for the first time on Lakers

Obviously amongst all of his accomplishments, LeBron James being able to play with his son Bronny on the Lakers has to rank at or near the top of everything. And he admitted it was something he will never forget.

“The game within the game, obviously, that moment of us being at the scorers table together and checking in together is something I will never forget no matter how old I get,” LeBron said. “No matter how my memory may fade as I get older, whatever. I will never forget that moment.”

