Anthony Davis: Lakers ‘Trust’ JJ Redick & Felt Prepared Vs. Timberwolves

The Los Angeles Lakers are 1-0 to begin a season for the first time since 2016. They did so in convincing fashion with a 110-103 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves that never felt particularly close. Anthony Davis was dominant, finishing with 36 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks. And the Lakers looked like easily the more prepared team in the win.

That can be attributed to new head coach JJ Redick. The Lakers hired Redick in the offseason, taking the place of former head coach Darvin Ham, with the expectation that he would bring a progressed knowledge of the game of basketball along with an ability to connect with players as a former player himself.

There were immediate skeptics of the hire, as Redick has never coached professionally. But the players and the organization continuously raved. And the results showed on Tuesday night. After the game, Davis spoke about what worked with Redick’s game plan.

“The game plan, the schemes that he had on both ends of the floor… he trusts us, and we trust him as far as what he teaches us and what he wants us to do on the floor, on both ends, and it’s our job to go execute it.

“I think we were very prepared tonight,” Davis said. “Like I said, we executed the game plan to a T. I’m not going to tell you the game plan because I know Minnesota will probably be watching this and figure out how to try to beat us next time. But our game plan was elite, and we executed it and were able to get the win.”

It didn’t take long for Redick to earn that trust with his players despite being young and inexperienced for the position. But Davis reiterated the implicit trust that the Lakers have in their new front man.

“We have all bought into what he is trying to build,” Davis said. “He still has that competitive nature as a coach. You know, his will to win. [He’s] a straight shooter. Everything like he was as a player, he’s kind of transferred over which can be tough coming from player to coach.

“But, having a great staff around him: Nate, Scotty, St. Jean, Linds, Bob. It’s just been, in my eyes, a pretty easy transition for him. I like him a lot and I like what he’s trying to build here [and] what he’s doing. Now, it’s our job as players to buy into what he’s preaching and try to keep this going.”

Things are going to ebb and flow over the course of the 82-game season as they always do. But the Lakers have laid a very strong foundation for themselves as they look to improve upon where they were a year ago despite a very similar roster and limited flexibility to make a trade.

Redick is largely responsible for providing that foundation, and the players appear more than bought in as they embark on the season together.

JJ Redick celebrates first win as head coach

The Lakers brought JJ Redick in hoping to change their fortunes from last season despite making very few roster changes. It was the ultimate test to see how much difference a coach could make. And although it’s only been one regular season game, the energy around Redick is extremely high.

Lakers players even welcomed him to the mix by celebrating his first win the way players always celebrate their coaches’ milestones, with a water bottle shower.

