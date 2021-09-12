Chris Bosh Tells Hilarious Story About First Lakers Jersey During Hall Of Fame Speech

The 2021 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class was enshrined on Saturday night and it included former greats like Chris Bosh, Paul Pierce, Ben Wallace and Chris Webber.

Even though none of those players were members of the Los Angeles Lakers, the storied franchised was still very involved in the weekend as Webber revealed that he wished he was traded to them instead of the Sacramento Kings in 1998, which would’ve formed an incredible Big 3 with Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant.

It appears he wasn’t the only one that wanted to be a Laker as Bosh also mentioned them during his speech. Bosh told a hilarious story about receiving his first Lakers jersey when he was a kid, although it was a blank jersey instead of one of the great from the “Showtime” era like Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and James Worthy, via the NBA’s official account:

"Is it Magic? Is it Kareem? Is it Worthy?" Chris Bosh on receiving a Lakers jersey for Christmas as a kid 😂 pic.twitter.com/1BIPFePc39 — NBA (@NBA) September 12, 2021

Bosh has been involved in the Lakers organization since his retirement, visiting their practice facility a couple of times to talk with the players and spread his wide knowledge of the game.

OF course, Bosh is also close friends with Lakers star LeBron James due to their years spent together on the Miami Heat, winning a pair of championships.

James was on hand for Bosh’s Hall of Fame ceremony, as was Dwyane Wade, the other member of the Heat’s Big 3:

My brothers forever ♾!!! 🤜🏾🤛🏾 https://t.co/kL6837ozAd — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 12, 2021

Unfortunately, Bosh’s NBA career was cut short due to blood clots or else he likely would be playing for the Lakers right now alongside other former stars like Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard and DeAndre Jordan.

As a defensive big that could also stretch the floor, Bosh would’ve been a perfect fit on this year’s Lakers team.

Regardless though, he had an incredible NBA career and it was cool to see he and the other inductees be celebrated this weekend as they enter elite company in the Hall of Fame.

2021 Hall of Fame inductees and presenters:

Val Ackerman, presented by Russ Granik (’13), Rick Welts (’18)

Rick Adelman, presented byVlade Divac (’19), Jack Sikma (’19)

Chris Bosh, presented by Ray Allen (’18), Pat Riley (’08)

Bob Dandridge, presented by Oscar Robertson (’80)

Cotton Fitzsimmons, presented by Charles Barkley (’06), Jerry Colangelo (’04), Phil Knight (’12)

Howard Garfinkel, presented byJohn Calipari (’15), Grant Hill (’18), Bobby Hurley (’10)

Yolanda Griffith, presented by Van Chancellor (’07)

Lauren Jackson, presented by Sheryl Swoopes (’16)

Clarence Jenkins, presented by Wayne Embry (’99)

Toni Kukoc, presented by Michael Jordan (’09),Jerry Reinsdorf (’16)

Pearl Moore, presented by Sylvia Hatchell (’13)

Paul Pierce, presented by Kevin Garnett (’20)

Bill Russell, presented by Charles Barkley (’06), Julius Erving (’93), Spencer Haywood (’15), Alonzo Mourning (’14), Bill Walton (’93), Rick Welts (’18)

Ben Wallace, presented byLarry Brown (’02)

Chris Webber, presented by Isiah Thomas (’00)

Jay Wright, presented by Charles Barkley (’06), Bill Cunningham (’86), Herb Magee (’11), George Raveling (’15)

