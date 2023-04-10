Clippers’ Russell Westbrook Says He’s ‘Looking Forward’ When Asked About Lakers Tenure

It was clear as day that the Russell Westbrook experiment did not work out for the Los Angeles Lakers. However, how Westbrook handled coming off the bench for the purple and gold was classy and highlighted his professionalism.

Westbrook was traded at the deadline and later waived by the Utah Jazz, staying in L.A. by signing with the Clippers on the buyout market. Ahead of a recent matchup between the two L.A. teams, Westbrook’s first against the Lakers since the trade, Darvin Ham praised the future Hall of Famer for his while he was there.

Coming off the bench isn’t easy for someone like Westbrook who has been a starter his whole career, but he was willing to do whatever Ham asked of him.

According to a Tomer Azarly of Clutch Points, when Westbrook was asked about Ham’s comments, he said his focus is on looking forward:

Darvin Ham praised Russel Westbrook for being willing to accept a bench role with the Lakers. I asked Russ about those comments: “Uh, It was an experience. I’m past it now, in a new place, and looking forward.”pic.twitter.com/08IBEZwxJH — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) April 7, 2023

Statistically, Westbrook played some of his best basketball this season as a bench player for 49 games with the Lakers, averaging 16.2 points, 7.7 assists and 6.1 rebounds. Now back as a starter for his new team, Westbrook will have a chance to show what he still has left in the tank in the postseason.

Even though it can be hard for the Lakers faithful to root for Westbrook as a member of the city rival team, seeing him contribute and play meaningful basketball again is a joy to see for all fans who love the NBA.

The Clippers clinched the fifth seed in the Western Conference and have been matched up with the fourth-seeded Phoenix Suns in the first-round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Lakers will have to get through the Play-In Tournament to earn the No. 7 seed and a chance to play the Memphis Grizzlies.

Lakers sign Harrison and Thompson ahead of postseason

Before the Lakers defeated the Utah Jazz at home in their regular-season finale, two new players were added to bolster an L.A team looking to make a deep run in the playoffs.

The Lakers announced on Sunday that they waived Davon Reed and signed both Shaquille Harrison and Tristan Thompson to their roster/a>.

Harrison and Thompson add depth to necessary positions heading into the postseason for the Lakers.

Both Harrison and Thompson should be available for Tuesday’s Play-In Tournament game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Posting the best record in the Western Conference since the trade deadline, the Lakers front office has found its mojo in constructing a winning roster around LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

