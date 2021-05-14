Complete Details On Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant’s Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony
Saturday is a day that Los Angeles Lakers fans have been waiting a long time for as Kobe Bryant and the rest of the 2020 and 2021 classes will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

The 2020 class had to wait an extra year due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, so they decided to induct both them and the 2021 class together.

The Hall of Fame Awards Celebration & Gala is set for 12:30-2:30 p.m. PT on Saturday and will be televised on ESPN. The Lakers have a 10 a.m. PT game against the Indiana Pacers, so that should be wrapping up right around the time this starts.

Then, the actual Class of 2020 Enshrinement Ceremony is set for 2:30-6 p.m. PT and will also be televised on ESPN.

Bryant is set to be presented by Michael Jordan, and his wife Vanessa will also speak in what should be a very emotional but celebratory day.

In addition to Bryant, the other inductees include Patrick Baumann (presented by Russ Granik and Vlade Divac), Tamika Catchings (presented by Alonzo Mourning and Dawn Staley), Tim Duncan (presented by David Robinson), Kevin Garnett (presented by Isiah Thomas), Kim Mulkey (presented by Michael Jordan), Barbara Stevens (presented by Geno Auriemma and Muffet McGraw), Eddie Sutton (presented by John Calipari, Bill Self and Sidney Moncrief) and Rudy Tomjanovich (presented by Calvin Murphy and Hakeem Olajuwon).

“Kobe: Basketball Life” exhibit unveiled

For anyone who attends the Hall of Fame ceremony of the museum in Springfield, MA, there is now a new exhibit called “Kobe: Basketball Life” that was designed by Vanessa on display.

Here is what the exhibit, which includes photos and memorabilia from Bryant’s career, looks like, via Bleacher Report:

Bryant may have passed away last year, but it is clear that the NBA and basketball as a whole is committed to his legacy living on forever, which is great to see after the impact he made on L.A. and across the world.

