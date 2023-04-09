Darvin Ham Hopes To See ‘Many More Great Years’ From Austin Reaves With Lakers

Few players have had more of an impact on the Los Angeles Lakers this season than guard Austin Reaves. The undrafted standout has taken his game to another level season and come into his own as a household name in Los Angeles.

One of Reaves’ biggest supporters this season has been head coach Darvin Ham, who continues to praise the “fearlessness” of the 24-year-old. Ham recently talked about his first impressions of Reaves and what he’s seen from the talented young guard.

“I thought there wasn’t anything that he wasn’t gonna try on a basketball court early on in the open gym workouts,” Ham said of Reaves. “Just his fearlessness, his ability to just not want to shy away from the physicality but just dive right into the physicality of the game no matter who was guarding him or who he had to guard or whatever level of offense was required. Always just trying to make a play in the midrange, trying to make a three. He’s just a very versatile, high-spirited kid that’s simple and to himself, not a lot of bells and whistles. Another one that’s just passionate about what he does and passionate about the game of basketball and just loves to hoop.”

With Reaves regularly being someone Ham can count on to put up points and be a solid distributor on the basketball floor, the first-year head coach was asked if he thought the University of Oklahoma product.

Ham admits it took some time, but once he became comfortable on the floor, he knew he would be critical to what the team was trying to do.

“As time wore on, him getting more and more [comfortable] and the work I saw him he put in, yeah. It’s not a surprise that he’s done what he’s done here recently. And it’s only gonna get better. He’s a young player, it’s only his second year in the league, and I just look forward to him having many more great years in the purple and gold.”

>Reaves has significantly improved his averages from his rookie year to his sophomore campaign with the Lakers. He is currently averaging 13.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game, shooting 52.8% from the floor and 39.2% from beyond the arc.

These aren’t All-Star-caliber numbers, but considering his situation and what he’s been asked to do, the second-year guard is playing some incredible basketball and may have a bright future in Los Angeles for many years to come.

