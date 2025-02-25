Don’t miss your chance to see the Los Angeles Lakers live at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, March 16, 2025! We’re giving away pairs of tickets to lucky fans for this thrilling matchup.

How to Enter

Visit lakersnation.com and fill out the entry form Ensure you have a valid Crypto.com account Submit your entry by March 10, 2025

Contest Details

Event Date: Sunday, March 16, 2025

Sunday, March 16, 2025 Venue: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles Entry Deadline: March 10, 2025

March 10, 2025 Eligibility: Los Angeles area residents only

Exclusive Suite Experience

Winners will enjoy the game from a luxurious suite alongside LakersNation.com’s top reporters and writers! Rub shoulders with:

Trevor Lane

Matt Peralta

Ryan Ward

Corey Hansford

And other LakersNation.com personalities!

This is your chance to get insider perspectives and engage in basketball discussions with some of the most knowledgeable Lakers analysts in the business.

Important Information

Winners will be notified via email

Tickets will be sent to Los Angeles area addresses only

You must have a valid Crypto.com account to claim your prize

Don’t let this opportunity slip away! Enter now for your chance to experience the excitement of Lakers basketball up close and personal, while enjoying the company of LakersNation.com’s finest. Show your purple and gold pride and potentially win the hottest tickets in town!

Remember, you’ve got to be in it to win it. Head to lakersnation.com and enter today!