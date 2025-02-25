Join Now

🏀 Win Lakers Tickets for an Epic Game Night! 🏆

Don’t miss your chance to see the Los Angeles Lakers live at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, March 16, 2025! We’re giving away pairs of tickets to lucky fans for this thrilling matchup.

How to Enter

  1. Visit lakersnation.com and fill out the entry form
  2. Ensure you have a valid Crypto.com account
  3. Submit your entry by March 10, 2025

Contest Details

  • Event Date: Sunday, March 16, 2025
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles
  • Entry Deadline: March 10, 2025
  • Eligibility: Los Angeles area residents only

Exclusive Suite Experience

Winners will enjoy the game from a luxurious suite alongside LakersNation.com’s top reporters and writers! Rub shoulders with:

  • Trevor Lane
  • Matt Peralta
  • Ryan Ward
  • Corey Hansford
  • And other LakersNation.com personalities!

This is your chance to get insider perspectives and engage in basketball discussions with some of the most knowledgeable Lakers analysts in the business.

Important Information

  • Winners will be notified via email
  • Tickets will be sent to Los Angeles area addresses only
  • You must have a valid Crypto.com account to claim your prize

Don’t let this opportunity slip away! Enter now for your chance to experience the excitement of Lakers basketball up close and personal, while enjoying the company of LakersNation.com’s finest. Show your purple and gold pride and potentially win the hottest tickets in town!

Remember, you’ve got to be in it to win it. Head to lakersnation.com and enter today!

