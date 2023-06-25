Jerry West Biography: Facts, Career & Accomplishments

Mr. Clutch, Mr. Outside, The Logo, and Zeke from Cabin Creek are all names that define one of the greatest Los Angeles Lakers players and also one of the best players in NBA history.

The highlight of our Jerry West biography is his 14 times as an All-Star, 10 times All-NBA selection, four times All-Defensive First Team, All-Time Playoff scoring champion, and eight-time champion as an executive for the Lakers.

The accomplishments of the career of The Logo go on and on. In this biography, we’ll merely touch on some of the incredible things this man has done for the NBA and athletes everywhere.

Early Life

Jerry West was born in a small coal mining town in West Virginia where he was the son to poor and abusive parents. Growing up, West spent much of his days hunting and fishing as many did in this area of the country.

Also in his spare time, West played at a neighbor’s basketball hoop that was nailed to a shed. West attended East Bank High School, where he learned the importance of conditioning and defense. As Jerry grew taller, he became a better athlete and eventually landed the starting small forward position.

West was named All-State from 1953-1956 and became West Virginia Player of the Year averaging 32.2 points per game.

College Career

Jerry West’s successful high school career led him to West Virginia University, where he finished out a perfect season averaging 17.8 per game as a freshman.

What was most impressive was his near 50% from the field and 73% from the stripe. He earned All-American Third Team, First Team Southern Conference, and many other honors.

Fast forward to his senior year where West averaged 29.3 points per game, 134 assists, 16.5 rebounds, and over 50% from the field.

He had an incredible 30 double-doubles that season and 15 games over 30 points. To this day he holds 12 Mountaineer all-time records.

Professional Career: 1960-1974

Upon entering the NBA, West became the first ever pick by the Los Angeles Lakers after they were relocated from Minneapolis. He was selected second overall and from the moment he stepped onto the court, it was evident that West was destined for greatness.

His unique combination of shooting ability, ball-handling skills, and competitive fire made him a formidable opponent.

During 14 seasons with the Lakers, Jerry West became the face of the NBA earning many nicknames with the biggest one being “Mr. Clutch.” He was known for his ability to show up when it counts the most, including a game tying buzzer-beater from 60-feet out against the Knicks in the 1970 NBA Finals.

And of course, Jerry West is the silhouette of the NBA logo.

In the 1965-1966 season, West shined with a career best 31.3 points per game where the Lakers made it to the NBA Finals against the Celtics but lost in seven games.

One of West’s most memorable seasons came in 1971-1972 when he led the Lakers to a record-breaking 33-game winning streak, a mark that still stands today. Although the Lakers ultimately fell short in the NBA Finals that year, West’s contributions were recognized as he was named the NBA Finals MVP, becoming the only player to achieve this feat on a losing team.

NBA Executive

While West’s playing career was remarkable, his impact on the Lakers extended far beyond his time on the court. After retiring as a player in 1974, West transitioned into a front-office role with the Lakers. He quickly proved to be just as successful off the court as he was on it.

As a Lakers executive, West played a pivotal role in building championship teams. He was the architect behind the “Showtime” era Lakers, assembling a roster that included Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and James Worthy.

Under West’s guidance, the Lakers won four NBA championships in the 1980s.

West’s influence on the Lakers organization continued well into the 2000s. He played a key role in acquiring stars like Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant, who led the Lakers to three consecutive NBA championships from 2000 to 2002. In recognition of his contributions, West was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1980.

Jerry West Biography: Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Jerry West the NBA logo?

The Commissioner, Walter Kennedy at the time made Jerry West the logo because of his athletic silhouette and while he has never been “formally” named the logo, everyone knows it’s him.

How many rings does Jerry West have?

Jerry West has one ring as a player and six as a General Manager.

Why did Jerry West leave the Lakers?

According to Jerry, he left because he needed to keep his marriage healthy and happy.

What position did Jerry West play?

Jerry West played guard in the NBA and forward in College.

How long was Jerry West with the Lakers?

Jerry West played 14 seasons with the Lakers; his entire NBA career.