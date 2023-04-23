Recap: Lakers Overcome Ja Morant’s Return In Thrilling Game 3 Win In L.A.

Despite the return of Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant, the Los Angeles Lakers were able to get the win at home, 111-101.

LeBron James and Austin Reaves get things started for the Los Angeles Lakers some solid play on both ends of the basketball floor to give the team a 6-0 lead. The crowd at Crypto.com Arena sounded louder than ever, cheering on the purple and gold for the first time in the postseason at the iconic building since 2013.

The electric crowd at Crypto continued to fuel this team leading to an impressive 20-4 start about halfway through the first quarter. Los Angeles was locked in on both ends of the floor, with the Grizzlies looked clueless about how to slow down Darvin Ham’s squad.

The Lakers continued to crush the visiting Grizzlies finishing the first quarter with a commanding lead, 35-9.

Rui Hachimura came out firing in the second quarter, extending the lead to 29 points by hitting from outside. Memphis struck back with a few buckets but couldn’t keep the Lakers from putting a few more baskets on the board.

With more than eight minutes left in the second quarter, Jaren Jackson Jr. headed to the bench with three fouls, which was costly, to say the least, having the team’s best defender already in foul trouble.

The scoring slowed a bit halfway through the second quarter, but the Lakers still finished the half strong (53-37) with James (12), Rui Hachimura (12), Anthony Davis (11) and D’Angelo Russell (10) already in double figures.

As if this game didn’t need any more drama from James and Dillon Brooks, the Grizzlies star struck the future Hall of Famer below the belt and, as a result, was assessed a flagrant two and was thrown out of the game.

What a way to start the second half, right?

Unfortunately for the Lakers, the ejection of Brooks motivated the Grizzlies leading to Morant and company going on a bit of a run in the third quarter, which has infamously been where the Lakers can take their foot off the gas.

Although the Grizzlies appeared to be making a run at considerably cutting the lead, the Lakers controlled the pace and imposed their will on both ends to keep Memphis at bay.

Things started to get heated late in the third quarter, with Hachimura getting hit with a technical after getting fouled consecutive by Grizzlies players on the way to the basket.

Regardless of the dust-up, the Lakers finished the third quarter with a 20-point lead, 88-68.

Outside of a few drives and surprising three-pointers from Morant, it was an onslaught of three-pointers; the Lakers were in complete control in the fourth quarter, with Davis putting on a show with some impressive stats from top to bottom.

Ultimately, the Lakers prevented a late-game collapse and won at home.

