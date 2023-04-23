Lakers Vs. Grizzlies Game 3 Preview: Ja Morant Returns As L.A. Looks To Retain Home Court

The Los Angeles Lakers head back home to the Crypto.com Arena for the franchise’s first full-capacity home playoff game since 2013, and the atmosphere will be an absolutely electric one. With the first-round series with the Memphis Grizzlies tied at 1-1, whoever picks up the win will gain a significant advantage in the series.

Most of the attention following Game 2 has been on LeBron James after the words of Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks. The well-known agitator called LeBron “Old” and challenged the Lakers superstar to drop 40 points on him. For his part, LeBron brushed off Brooks’ comments, maintaining that all that matters is what happens between the lines on the court.

Whether James will give Brooks exactly what he is looking for remains to be seen, but if the Lakers plan on retaining home-court advantage, they will need to unlock Anthony Davis offensively.

The star big man is averaging just 17.5 points on 45.2% shooting in the first two games of the series, and his ability to dominate the paint should be the biggest advantage the Lakers have. Head coach Darvin Ham and some of the Lakers’ guards have spoken about what they need to do to get Davis going, and that will be the most critical piece for the team as him dominating inside opens up everything else for the offense.

Rui Hachimura has been outstanding for the Lakers so far, leading them in scoring through the first two games, but the team will need other contributions from their role players if they want to come out on top.

One of the Lakers’ point guards must get going, as D’Angelo Russell and Dennis Schroder are shooting 30.5% from the field. Likewise, the Lakers have gotten basically nothing from Malik Beasley and Troy Brown Jr. off the bench this series, and the Lakers sorely need a hot shooting night to get the home crowd going.

Defensively, the Lakers will once again have to deal with Ja Morant, who is back on the court for Game 3 despite his sprained right hand. Keeping Morant out of the paint is always imperative, but even more so tonight with his shooting hand compromised. The Lakers did force six turnovers from the star point guard in Game 1, and forcing him into more mistakes would only benefit the Lakers more.

Los Angeles Lakers (1-1) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (1-1)

7:00 p.m. PT, April 22, 2023

Crypto.com Arena Los Angeles, CA

TV: ESPN

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: D’Angelo Russell

SG: Austin Reaves

SF: LeBron James

PF: Jarred Vanderbilt

C: Anthony Davis

Key Reserves: Dennis Schroder, Rui Hachimura, Troy Brown Jr., Malik Beasley

Projected Grizzlies Starting Lineup:

PG: Ja Morant

SG: Desmond Bane

SF: Dillon Brooks

PF: Jaren Jackson Jr.

C: Xavier Tillman

Key Reserves: Tyus Jones, Santi Aldama, John Konchar, Luke Kennard, David Roddy

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!