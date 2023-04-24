Lakers Vs. Grizzlies Game 4 Preview: Looking To Take Commanding 3-1 Series Lead

The Los Angeles Lakers host the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena in Game 4 looking to take a commanding 3-1 lead in their first-round postseason series.

After a poor performance in Game 2, losing to the Grizzlies without their star point guard Ja Morant, the Lakers bounced back in a big way in Game 3.

It marked the first full-capacity home playoff game for the Lakers in nearly a decade and things couldn’t have gone any better for L.A. The crowd got into it early when the Lakers got off to a hot start. They led by as many as 29 in the first half and wound up cruising to victory to take a 2-1 series lead.

Game 4 is just as important for the Lakers though as they look to protect home court after stealing it from the Grizzlies with a Game 1 win.

As has been the case all series though, it will take multiple guys stepping up in order to get it done. LeBron James and Anthony Davis should continue their stellar play, but if the Lakers can get significant contributions from other guys like D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura then it would go a long way in going up 3-1 in the series.

Hachimura, in particular, is off to a stellar start to the series averaging 21.7 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 66.7% from the field and 75% from 3-point range.

On the defensive side of the ball though, the Lakers will need to lock in to keep Morant from going nuclear like he did in Game 3. Despite a poor overall performance from the Grizzlies in their blowout loss, Morant still went off for 45 points, nine rebounds and 13 assists while knocking down six 3-pointers. He scored 22 straight points for his team at one point in the fourth quarter.

Morant isn’t typically known for his outside shooting, so the Lakers will likely be hoping it was just a one-off game and he will cool down from deep in Game 4.

This game isn’t necessarily a must-win for the Lakers, but considering they have been in playoff mode for a few months now and haven’t had much rest, they can certainly benefit from beating the Grizzlies in five or six games to get more time off before the next round.

Los Angeles Lakers (2-1) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (1-2)

7:00 p.m. PT, April 24, 2023

Crypto.com Arena Los Angeles, CA

TV: TNT

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: D’Angelo Russell

SG: Austin Reaves

SF: LeBron James

PF: Jarred Vanderbilt

C: Anthony Davis

Key Reserves: Dennis Schroder, Rui Hachimura, Troy Brown Jr., Malik Beasley

Projected Grizzlies Starting Lineup:

PG: Ja Morant

SG: Desmond Bane

SF: Dillon Brooks

PF: Jaren Jackson Jr.

C: Xavier Tillman

Key Reserves: Tyus Jones, Santi Aldama, John Konchar, Luke Kennard, David Roddy

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!