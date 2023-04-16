Recap: Lakers Steal Game 1 On Road From Grizzlies Behind Stellar Performances From Austin Reaves & Rui Hachimura

After a season filled with ups and downs, the Los Angeles Lakers finally began their playoff journey on Sunday afternoon when they took on the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 1 at FedEx Forum.

It’s a matchup between the No. 2 and 7 seeds in the Western Conference, although many expect the series to be closer than that would indicate. Game 1 was proof of that as the Lakers went on the road and stole a victory, 128-112.

Given the early start time and Game 1 nerves, it wasn’t surprising to see both teams get off to a sloppy start. Austin Reaves was able to get the Lakers settled in by driving to the paint for some buckets though and then drilled a 3-pointer to tie it at 11.

The Lakers began to build some momentum when they went up four on a LeBron James dunk, although Desmond Bane quickly responded with a 3 to halt that.

L.A. still looked good after their initial slow start though with Anthony Davis dominating on both sides of the ball. The Lakers took their first double-digit lead when Troy Brown Jr. banked in a 3-pointer, although it was cut to 32-27 at the end of the first quarter.

The Grizzlies were able to get into the bonus early in the second, and then a couple of silly turnovers by James cut the Lakers’ lead to just one.

Bane had a solid first half for Memphis, hitting another 3 to give his team the lead with the Lakers continuing to turn the ball over.

Davis hurt his shoulder late in the first half, and Jared Jackson Jr. got going offensively with him out of the game. D’Angelo Russell did what he could to keep the Lakers close with a pair of triples, but Ja Morant beat the buzzer to give the Grizzlies a 65-59 halftime lead.

Davis was able to return for the start of the third quarter, although he immediately turned the ball over which led to another Jackson layup. Davis responded with a bucket of his own though, showing his shoulder was at least healthy enough to play.

Russell got going for the Lakers midway through the third with five straight points, although Morant hit back-to-back 3s of his own to keep his team in front. The Lakers fought all the way back to tie it at 83 when Hachimura drilled a pair of triples.

Hachimura didn’t stop there though as he eventually made four 3s in the third quarter alone with L.A. regaining the lead. LeBron then connected on a 30-footer and Dennis Schroder beat the buzzer with a layup to give the Lakers a 96-90 lead at the end of three.

The Grizzlies started off the fourth quarter with five straight points before Hachimura continued his stellar afternoon with a poster dunk on Jackson.

Reaves hit a big 3 to beat the shot clock and then James drilled one of his own, opening up a seven-point lead for the Lakers with five minutes to play.

With Morant out after injuring his hand, Jackson took it upon himself to respond with five straight points. The Lakers kept scoring with ease, but Jackson would respond with a huge bucket every time to keep his team in it.

When the Lakers need it most though, Reaves came though with massive shot after shot to close out the victory.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!