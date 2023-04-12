This Day In Lakers History (4/12/13): Kobe Bryant Makes Two Clutch Free Throws With Torn Achilles

On April 12, 2013, Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant made two clutch free throws after a torn Achilles injury against the Golden State Warriors.

Despite having Bryant, Dwight Howard, Pau Gasol, Steve Nash, and Metta World Peace, the Lakers did not meet their 2012-13 NBA season expectations and were making a late push in hopes of just making the 2013 NBA playoffs.

With Bryant guaranteeing the Lakers would make the playoffs, the 34 year old in his 17th NBA season willed them by playing most — if not all — 48 minutes.

In what would become a game between the present and future of the league, Bryant recorded 34 points (9-of-21 from the field and 12-of-16 from the free throw line), five rebounds, and four assists while playing every minute.

Despite some warning signs in the third quarter, Bryant remained in the game and willed the Lakers back with them down six points midway in the fourth.

After back-to-back three-pointers to tie the game, Bryant drove past Harrison Barnes but fell down on a non-contact play. While Bryant thought Barnes tripped him, the replays showed otherwise as the Lakers called timeout.

Despite what would eventually be diagnosed as a torn Achilles, Bryant walked to the free-throw line and made two clutch free throws to tie the game at 109.

Bryant then headed back to the locker room on his own power as the Lakers escaped with a 118-116 win over a young Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

Lakers (43-37)

Warriors (45-35)