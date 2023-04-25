This Day In Lakers History: Kobe Bryant Scores 38 Points To Push Jazz To Brink Of Elimination In 2009 NBA Playoffs
Rick Egan-The Salt Lake Tribune

Author

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant has had a countless number of spotlight-stealing moments but they always seemed to matter a bit more when they happened in the playoffs. On April 25, 2009, Bryant had such a moment in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs against the Utah Jazz.

It was Game 4 of their best-of-seven series, and while the Lakers had won the first two games of the series at home, Game 3 was a very different story. They came up short thanks in part to a terrible shooting night from Bryant that saw him hit just 5-of-24 from the field.

As one could have expected, Bryant came out aggressive in the next contest, knowing that allowing the Jazz to tie the series at two games each would be a dangerous development. While the Lakers were the better team, the Jazz had enough talent to make life difficult on them.

Carlos Boozer had a strength advantage over Pau Gasol and Lamar Odom in the paint, a prime Deron Williams was one of the best point guards in the league, and Andrei Kirilenko was doing his best Swiss Army Knife impression by contributing just about everywhere.

However, Bryant was determined to not give Utah’s big three an opportunity to pull off an upset. In a classic performance, Bryant bounced back from the previous game by scoring 38 points on 16-for-24 shooting and hit all five of his free throws.

As a team, the Lakers put the Jazz on their heels when they exploded for 40 points in the second quarter, then secured the win by locking in defensively in the third, where they allowed just 16 Jazz points. The win put the Lakers up 3-1 in the series and pushed the Jazz to the brink of elimination.

Ultimately, the Lakers would surge in the playoffs and bring home their 15th NBA championship by defeating the Orlando Magic. It was nights like this one against the Jazz that helped them get there.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Lakers, LeBron James

Lakers News: LeBron James Reacted To Michael Jordan Retiring, Scoring 55 Points At Madison Square Garden & Switching Back To No. 23 During ‘The Last Dance’

As has been the case since it debuted, ESPN’s documentary series “The Last Dance” was on everyone’s mind as…
Anthony Davis, Lakers

Lakers Rumors: L.A. Has Hope Anthony Davis Did Not Suffer Severe Foot Injury In Win Over Nuggets

The Los Angeles Lakers got an impressive bounce-back victory at home over the Denver Nuggets, but unfortunately they did not come…
Austin Reaves, Lakers

Lakers News: Frank Vogel Didn’t Expect Austin Reaves To Be Rotation Player This Early In Career

Austin Reaves has been one of the major bright spots for the Los Angeles Lakers during a tumultuous first 39 games…
Jason Kidd, Steve Nash

Lakers News: Jason Kidd Congratulates Steve Nash On Being Hired By Nets

The Brooklyn Nets made headlines with their decision to make Hall of Famer Steve Nash their next head coach…