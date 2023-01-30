How Close Is Lakers’ LeBron James To Passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar For NBA Scoring Record?

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is on the verge of history as he chases another franchise legend in Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

James has never considered himself to be a scorer, but he is now in his 20th season averaging at least 20 points and his scoring output has arguably been at its best during the last two seasons with the Lakers.

Since joining the purple and gold, James has passed some other Lakers on the all-time scoring list, including Kobe Bryant for third and Karl Malone for second.

James passed Bryant in Philadelphia the night before the Lakers legend tragically passed away on Jan. 26, 2020. Kobe gave LeBron a salute on social media, which obviously meant a lot to James who grew up idolizing both Bryant and Michael Jordan.

LeBron then passed Malone last March, albeit in a losing effort against the Washington Wizards. James recently spoke about how a lot of his recent accomplishments have come in losses, which haven’t been worth celebrating. So hopefully when he finally does pass Abdul-Jabbar to be the all-time leading scorer, it can come in a win. James will be celebrated regardless, but it will certainly mean a lot more to him and the Laker faithful if a victory can come along with it.

With James currently averaging 30.2 points per game, he projects to pass Abdul-Jabbar when the Lakers host the Thunder on Tuesday, Feb. 7. LeBron has already had five 40-plus point scoring outbursts since turning 38 in December though, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see him get it done on the current road trip.

LeBron James NBA scoring record tracker

Abdul-Jabbar career points: 38,387

James career points: 38,271

Points to pass: 117

Recent scoring efforts by James

Dec. 30: 47 points in win over Hawks

Jan. 2: 43 points in win over Hornets

Jan. 6: 25 points in win over Hawks

Jan. 7: 37 points in win over Kings

Jan. 12: 24 points in loss to Mavericks

Jan. 15: 35 points in loss to 76ers

Jan. 16: 48 points in win over Rockets

Jan. 18: 32 points in loss to Kings

Jan. 20: 23 points in win over Grizzlies

Jan. 22: 37 points in win over Trail Blazers

Jan. 24: 46 points in loss to Clippers

Jan. 25: 20 points in win over Spurs

Jan. 28: 41 points in loss to Celtics

