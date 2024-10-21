Ken Griffey Jr. & Sr. To Attend Lakers Opening Night To Watch LeBron James & Bronny James

LeBron James and Bronny James became the first father-son duo to share the court in NBA history during the Los Angeles Lakers preseason. They aren’t the first father and son to play together in American sports, however, as that honor goes to Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr. who played baseball together for the Seattle Mariners in 1990 and 1991.

That was a time that the Griffeys will never forget and the same will certainly be the case for LeBron and Bronny as they prepare on this journey with the Lakers. While the two shared the court in preseason, it just isn’t the same as a regular season contest and many are looking forward to that moment. And Griffey Jr. and Sr. will be there in hopes of seeing it happen.

Griffey appeared on The Road to Cooperstown with Jon Morosi and revealed that he is taking his father to the Lakers’ Opening Night contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves, something he had previously promised he would do:

The Griffeys WILL be in attendance when @KingJames & Bronny make history for the @Lakers ⚾️❤️🏀 Junior with @jonmorosi on "The Road to Cooperstown" | @baseballhall TODAY on the @SIRIUSXM App 🔗 https://t.co/OATuAmgGJY TUESDAY on all podcast platforms 🔗 https://t.co/xg4XklbbBf pic.twitter.com/ZVxnQfEDkd — MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) October 21, 2024

As Griffey said, he was able to make history with his father and now they will be able to witness history with LeBron and Bronny. While Griffey hasn’t spoken with Bronny yet, he will likely get the chance to impart some advice on the Lakers rookie, though the two situations are a bit different.

Ken Griffey Sr. was an excellent baseball player and multi-time All-Star, but LeBron James is arguably the greatest basketball player ever. To follow in those footsteps is an unreal task, not to mention all of the extra level of attention and scrutiny Bronny is under in this day and age.

Regardless, the Griffeys being in the building as the James make history is nothing short of special and will be greatly appreciated by all parties.

Bronny James gained confidence from Lakers preseason finale

It has been a struggle for Bronny James throughout the preseason, but the rookie showed a bit of what he can do in the Lakers’ exhibition finale against the Golden State Warriors. Bronny finished with 17 points, four rebounds and three steals in the contest and now is going into the season with a bit more confidence.

Bronny said after the game that even though he isn’t in the rotation, the confidence level in practice and likely G League games once that season begins will be higher because of his performance against the Warriors.

