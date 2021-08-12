Kyle Kuzma Discusses Favorite Memories With Lakers

The rumors about Russell Westbrook coming to Los Angeles came to fruition when the Lakers landed the All-Star point guard in a blockbuster trade on the day of the 2021 NBA Draft.

The Lakers gave up several rotation players in Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in the deal, as well as their 2021 first-round pick that would eventually become Isaiah Jackson. However, Los Angeles did receive three second-round picks from the Washington Wizards along with Westbrook, so it was a decent haul for what they gave up.

Caldwell-Pope and Harrell will surely be missed for their time with the Purple and Gold, but it is bittersweet to see Kuzma go as the Lakers drafted and developed him into a solid NBA player. After the trade became official, Kuzma took the time to thank the organization and also answer fan questions about his favorite memories as a Laker:

Just being around excellence first class organization so many stories. https://t.co/HmLvDLFsVT — kuz (@kylekuzma) August 8, 2021

Off court but not really. Legendary film session after we lost game 5. I think you know what happened next. https://t.co/S8XsGodd6F — kuz (@kylekuzma) August 8, 2021

Kuzma played an important role in helping the franchise capture their 17th NBA title, coming off the bench and playing defense on opposing guards and wings. The defensive growth during his time as a Laker was impressive to watch as he looked like a score-first wing in his early years.

The forward was previously the longest-tenured player on the roster before the deal but now gets a chance to spread his wings on a budding Wizards squad headlined by Bradley Beal. Lakers Nation will still be rooting for Kuzma on his new team and he should be well-received when he makes his return to Staples Center.

Westbrook called Ariza after being traded to Lakers

Westbrook will be a force to be reckoned with during the regular season, but even he is aware he needs help to win his first NBA championship. Trevor Ariza was one of the many veteran signings the Lakers made in free agency and in his introductory press conference he revealed that Westbrook immediately recruited him to return to L.A.

