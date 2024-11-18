Lakers Announce Construction Of Pat Riley Statue Outside Crypto.com Arena

The Los Angeles Lakers announced that former head coach Pat Riley will be receiving a statue at Star Plaza outside of Crypto.com Arena. The official unveiling date has yet to be announced, but construction on the statue is expected to be finished in 2026.

Riley is one of the greatest coaches in Lakers history and was a big part of the franchise’s success during the ‘Showtime’ era of the 1980s. Originally hired as an assistant in 1980, Riley would take over as head coach during the 1981-82 season.

The Lakers won at least 50 games in each of his nine seasons as head coach, including four seasons with at least 60 wins. The team won four NBA Championships, with Riley at the head of the bench. He was also named NBA Coach of the Year in 1990.

“Pat is a Lakers icon,” said Jeanie Buss. “His professionalism, commitment to his craft and game preparation paved the way for the coaching we see across the league today. My dad recognized Pat’s obsession and ability to take talented players and coalesce them into a championship team. The style of basketball Pat and the Lakers created in the 80s is still the blueprint for the organization today: an entertaining and winning team.”

Overall, Riley had an outstanding 533-194 record with the Lakers, as well as going 102-47 in the playoffs. And not only was he known for his innovative and intense coaching, but also his style on the bench with his slicked-back hair and designer suits. In addition to the five championships won with the Lakers as a coach, he was also part of the Lakers’ 1972 championship team which won a record 33 consecutive games during that season.

Riley will be the eighth Laker to be commemorated with a statue in Star Plaza, joining Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neal, Elgin Baylor, Jerry West and Chick Hearn.

JJ Redick credits Lakers for responding well to feedback from coaching staff

Current Lakers head coach JJ Redick would love to have the success and impact that Pat Riley did on this franchise, and one thing that he does have going for him is the buy-in from his players. Following a rough road trip, Redick and the Lakers coaches went in on the team for the things they were failing to do, and Redick credited them for responding well to the coach’s feedback.

“Again, they’re responsive to the things we want. And I believe this in my heart. NBA players want to be coached, and our group wants to be coached, and they’re coachable. And that for us is big picture, player staff, one team type thing. That is what I’m talking about with that trust building.”