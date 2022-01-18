Lakers Highlights: Russell Westbrook Puts Jazz’s Rudy Gobert On Poster, Stanley Johnson Shines In Fourth Quarter

Coming off of maybe their worst loss of the season, the Los Angeles Lakers needed a bounce back in a big way on Monday. Thanks to Russell Westbrook providing maybe the dunk of the year and Stanley Johnson taking things over in the fourth quarter, the Lakers did just that.

Johnson scored 10 of 15 points in the fourth quarter and Westbrook put the reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year on a poster, and LeBron James provided his standard outstanding performance as the Lakers defeated the Utah Jazz 101-95 to snap their three-game losing streak and get themselves back to the .500 mark.

James led the Lakers with 25 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, but it was Johnson who stole the show on this night. Matched up with Rudy Gobert for much of the second half, Johnson attacked him relentlessly, showing no fear of his shot-blocking prowess. In a three-minute span in the fourth, Johnson scored 10 of 12 Lakers points, taking L.A. from a six-point deficit to a four-point lead.

Overall, Johnson finished with 15 points, five rebounds, two blocks and three assists, including a crucial one to Avery Bradley for a corner three late in the fourth to put the Lakers up six. But Johnson was simply the biggest piece to a Lakers bench that got great contributions from everyone who checked in.

Malik Monk finished with 14 points and seven rebounds, Talen Horton-Tucker added 11 points, and while Austin Reaves had just four points, his impact was still felt with multiple excellent defensive and hustle plays on the night.

But all that being said the Lakers’ biggest highlight undoubtedly came from Westbrook. In the second quarter, the Lakers point guard attacked the basket and rose up for an absolutely monstrous slam right over Gobert that send the Jazz big man reeling. Westbrook immediately stared Gobert down and talked some trash which earned him a technical foul, but no one could fault him in this instance.

Most important on this night was the Lakers’ defensive effort. They held the NBA’s highest-rated offense to just 95 points on 36.9% shooting from the field and 26.1% from 3-point range. The Lakers also forced 14 Utah turnovers, which played a large part in their 19 fast-break points and held All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell to just 13 points on 6-of-19 from the field. Additionally former Laker and reigning Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson scored just six points on 2-of-13 shooting.

Next up for the Lakers

The Lakers host the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night before taking off on their annual Grammy road trip, which kicks off in Orlando against the Magic on Friday.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!