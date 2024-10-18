Lakers Injury Update: Jarred Vanderbilt To Miss Start Of Regular Season
Jarred Vanderbilt, Lakers
Sep 30, 2024; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt (2) during media day at the UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Author

Jarred Vanderbilt projects to be a critical piece for the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2024-25 season because of the roster’s lack of perimeter foot speed and front court depth.

Vanderbilt’s offense leaves much to be desired, but his energy, effort and versatility on the defensive end makes him a critical piece for a Lakers team that will need him to guard opposing teams’ best perimeter threat. Unfortunately, Vanderbilt hasn’t been able to suit up for practice or preseason games due to recovery from surgeries on both his feet.

The forward only appeared in 29 games last season due to heel and foot injuries, making these current ailments a bit concerning. There haven’t been many updates regarding Vanderbilt’s rehab progress, but typically no news is good news when it comes to injuries.

Prior to their preseason game against the Phoenix Suns, head coach JJ Redick said that Vanderbilt’s been progressing in his rehab but will unfortunately miss the beginning of the 2024-25 season, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

While it’s good to hear that Vanderbilt hasn’t suffered any setbacks, it’s disappointing that he won’t be able to suit up for Opening Night against the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, this is still roughly in line with their original timeline for him to return toward the beginning of the season.

Without Vanderbilt, Redick has experimented with smaller lineups that features players like Max Christie at the small forward position while LeBron James and Anthony Davis remain the nominal power forward and center, respectively. However, Redick has also tried two-big lineups with Jaxson Hayes and Davis so when Vanderbilt returns he could be put in a similar spot.

Until Vanderbilt is ready to return to the floor, Redick will need to find ways to put together lineups that can feasibly defend and get stops. Hopefully Vanderbilt can return sooner than later because the early defensive returns from preseason haven’t been too encouraging for the Lakers.

JJ Redick says Jarred Vanderbilt will be big part of what Lakers do

JJ Redick has done his homework on his players and seems to already have a vision for how each of them will contribute. As far as Jarred Vanderbilt goes, Redick said he would be a big part of what the team does this upcoming season.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like

Dalton Knecht, Lakers

LeBron James: Dalton Knecht ‘Ready To Go’ For Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers walked away with one of the possible steals of the 2024 NBA Draft when they selected Tennessee wing…
Lakers Nation Roundtable: Should Larry Nance Jr. Lose Starting Spot To Julius Randle

Lakers News: Larry Nance Jr. Says Slam Dunk Contest Is ‘In The Cards’ If Healthy

At Los Angeles Lakers Media Day, Larry Nance Jr. said that he would be open to competing in the Slam Dunk Contest this year if he is healthy…
Lakers News: Lavar Ball Says Nba Rookie Of The Year ‘done Deal’ For Lonzo Ball

Lakers News: LaVar Ball Says NBA Rookie Of The Year ‘Done Deal’ For Lonzo Ball

After an awful NBA Summer League debut in which he shot 2-for-15 from the floor, rookie point guard Lonzo Ball of the Los Angeles Lakers put on a show against the Boston Celtics on Saturday night…

This Day In Lakers History: Warriors Collect Then-NBA Record 25 Steals In 139-122 Win Over L.A.

On March 25, 1975, the Los Angeles Lakers faced a difficult challenge in the Golden State Warriors for a showdown…