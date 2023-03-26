Lakers News: Anthony Davis Expresses Love For L.A. & Eagerness To Win Another Championship

It’s been a bumpy season for Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis. A right foot stress injury in mid-Dec. 2022 sidelined him for five-and-a-half weeks and 20 games. The injury ended an outstanding stretch where he averaged 30 points and 10 rebounds, including 44- and 55-point outings in consecutive games.

It was MVP-level play from Davis, who managed to shake off a slow start to the season. He’s displayed the same MVP-type performances since his return from injury. He had at least 30 points in four of five games across the end of February and the beginning of March. Davis continues to carry the load with LeBron James still sidelined with a foot injury.

Davis has two more years left on his contract with the Lakers and is hungry for more championships, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin:

“To be a part of the legacy already of winning a championship, you want to win more,” Davis said. “We’re tied with Boston at 17, it’s like, I want to be part of the one that makes it 18 and this franchise No. 1.”

Davis’ contract aligns with LeBron’s, making the summer of 2025 possibly monumental for the Lakers. The big man has never hinted at leaving L.A. and for as long as James is still a Laker, it’s safe to assume that Davis will be too. The two continue to have a strong relationship that Davis said is ‘one of the best’ in the NBA.

However, in this era of player empowerment in the NBA, you can never predict the outcome of free agency. Davis though is not looking too far ahead regarding his contract, preferring to handle it when the time comes:

“I love being in L.A. My family loves it. I love playing for the Lakers,” Davis said. “When the time is up, honestly, I’m not sure the direction the team wants to go or who knows the conversation we’ll have. But when the time comes, we’ll sit down, have those conversations and go from there.”

The Lakers have a rich history of talented big men. An extended period of Davis as a Laker further solidifies his position in that group.

Jarred Vanderbilt says Lakers are playing every game like it’s their last

The Western Conference standings continue to shift each night with the Lakers right in the middle of the shuffle. As less than 10 games remain in the season, each game only matters more and more.

Jarred Vanderbilt said the Lakers are treating each night like it’s their last, hoping to continue their push for the playoffs.

“From here on out, we don’t have any time to waste. No games to waste,” Vanderbilt said “So every game, we’re playing it like it’s our last. So just coming out with that mindset, coming out with that approach.

