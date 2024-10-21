Lakers News: Anthony Davis Focused On ‘Being Dominant Every Game’

Anthony Davis had his best season as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers last year and one of the best all-around seasons of his career. The big man played a career-high 76 games, averaged a career-best in rebounds and had the second-best shooting season of his career while being named All-Defensive First Team and All-NBA Second Team.

Now coming into this season, Davis will have even more on his shoulders as new head coach JJ Redick plans to make Davis more of an offensive hub for the Lakers and run more things through him both as a scorer and playmaker. In order for the Lakers to be their best, Davis has to be the best player on the floor and he is ready to do just that.

The big man spoke about this after a recent practice as Davis said he is focused on being dominant every game for the Lakers and being even better than he was last year, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

“Being aggressive every time down the floor, being dominant every game. Doing my job, doing my part and helping this team do what we gotta do. Taking on a matchup defensively, taking on a role offensively, being a leader of this team, carrying us in games, playoffs, whatever it takes. We can’t rely heavy on our individual games. Obviously it’s a team effort in what we’re trying to build, but for me personally just taking it upon myself to make sure that I’m even better than what I was last year.”

Davis being even better than last season would go a long way towards the Lakers making their way back into contender status. That, of course, starts with health and Davis being on the floor for the majority of games as he was last season and when he is on the court, having that mindset that he spoke of.

There were times when Davis seemed to fade into the background during games, having a great first half followed by next to nothing in the second. He is the best two-way big man in the NBA and when he is locked in there are few who can match him. The Lakers will be looking for that version of Davis on a nightly basis and it sounds as if he is ready to give it to them.

Lakers’ Austin Reaves still doesn’t feel Anthony Davis gets credit he deserves

The Lakers undoubtedly recognize everything that Anthony Davis does for this team, but guard Austin Reaves has spoken up a couple times in the past about him not getting the credit he deserves. And Reaves still feels like that’s the case now.

Reaves spoke about this after a recent preseason game, saying that Davis gets some credit, but not nearly at the level he deserves for everything he means to the Lakers on both ends of the court. Reaves added that since Davis doesn’t really seek out the credit, he will openly speak on it to ensure the big man gets what he deserves.

