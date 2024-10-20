Lakers News: Bronny James Gained Confidence From Final Preseason Game

The final preseason game of 2024 for the Los Angeles Lakers was not about preparing for the upcoming campaign. The entire main rotation was benched on the second night of a back-to-back in preparation for the season opener on Tuesday night. But it was a chance for players like Bronny James to have one final showcase before the season began.

Bronny got 35 minutes of action on Friday night with the Lakers rotation on ice. And he undoubtedly made the most of it in what was perhaps his best game since being drafted by the Lakers in June. He scored 17 points on 7-for-17 from the field and added in four rebounds and three steals.

It was the first time that James had truly shined throughout a game. And it’s incredible what a moment like that can do for the confidence of a young player who is going to need time to develop his skillset. Bronny spoke about this exact thing, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“A little bit of confidence going into the season. Even though I might not be in that rotation, I might not be playing. Just going into practice, maybe G League games, with that confidence in myself to go out there and play my game. I feel like that’s the biggest part tonight.”

Bronny certainly feels he has already made strides as a player, but one of the biggest lessons he’s learned is to double down where he was already strong. This has shown in his defensive impact, even in short stints:

“JJ has always emphasized being a menace on the defensive end and being disruptive, so just taking pride in picking up full-court guarding guys like Buddy Hield, he’s running all over the place. Taking pride on the defensive end is my biggest thing.”

The young Lakers guard knows he has work to do on both ends of the floor, but thinks the biggest work remaining for him is on the mental side:

“Again, that defensive side of things, but also tonight, I was given the opportunity to showcase my offensive game, and I did that a little bit. So I feel like my confidence. I feel like that is the biggest thing for me right now. Uplifting myself.”

Bronny is absolutely going to get the attention he needs to improve his game. And the entire organization is behind him and believes in his ability. That can go far in the eyes of a young player. Now, he needs to put in the work to match that, and he seems more than willing and capable of doing so.

Magic Johnson says Bronny James will be really good

Bronny James’ outing on Friday night caught the attention of one of the greatest Lakers and greatest players in NBA history, Magic Johnson. The basketball legend and ambassador was able to watch Bronny’s performance and had some hugely positive takeaways about his future.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!