Lakers News: Christian Wood Explains Thought Process Behind Picking Up Player Option

This summer could be look at as a disappointment for the Los Angeles Lakers as no new roster additions were made after a first-round playoff exit. The center position, in particular, is a glaring need, especially with Christian Wood slated to miss the beginning of the regular season.

Last season presented a challenge for Anthony Davis as whenever he missed a game or went to the bench, L.A.’s defense dropped off immensely. Fortunately, Davis played a career-high 76 games, but Wood only played 50 games, which placed more pressure on Jaxson Hayes as a backup.

When Wood signed with the Lakers during the 2023 offseason, he signed a two-year deal with a player option for the second year in the hopes of cashing in on a bigger deal.

However, the 29-year-old wound up picking up his player option early in the offseason to return to the Lakers and explained why.

“I mean, if you really kind of look at the market going into it, I ended my season hurt,” Wood said at Lakers Media Day. “So it’s kind of hard to go into the summer and get what you think you are worthwhile you’re injured. So that thought in my head and then this is where I want to be, you know. This is my hometown, this is my dream team to play on. So it was a no-brainer to try and run it back and be even better than I was last year. I think I didn’t get to show everything I could do, I had nagging injuries throughout the season and I wasn’t 100 percent the whole season. I think when I come back 100 percent, you’re going to see the old me.”

Wood had a down season from a statistical perspective, which is also part of why he did not want to test free agency again.

But now that JJ Redick is the Lakers’ head coach, Wood is expected to return to his normal role of being a dynamic, floor-spacing big. That is what made him successful, particularly with the Houston Rockets and Dallas Maverick, which could form an interesting duo with Anthony Davis in lineups.

Hopefully, Wood can return sooner rather than later to redeem himself and showcase what he can bring to the team in addition to potentially earning himself a pay raise should he perform above a veteran minimum.

Christian Wood coming back with a ‘vengeance’ this season

Injuries are a part of the game and Christian Wood’s first season with the Lakers was derailed by the knee issue. However, that is motivating him to come back with a ‘vengeance’ this season when he gets back on the court.

