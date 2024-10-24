Lakers News: Dalton Knecht Discusses Highlights From NBA Debut

One thing that is already clear is that rookie Dalton Knecht is going to be an important part of the Los Angeles Lakers’ rotation this season. Head coach JJ Redick clearly trusts him and designs plays to get him open looks as Knecht’s shooting opens up so much for this offense.

In the Lakers’ Opening Night victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves Knecht played 16 minutes, the second-most of any reserve behind only Gabe Vincent’s 17 minutes. The rookie was effective in those minutes as well finishing with five points, two assists and a steal in his regular season debut.

It was also Knecht’s first time playing at Crypto.com Arena as the building was undergoing renovations so the Lakers played their entire preseason elsewhere. And the rookie enjoyed stepping foot on his new home court for the first time.

“It was real cool,” Knecht said after practice on Thursday. “First time in Crypto and goin out there for the first time at shootaround it was real cool just to be out there in the arena. Right around tip-off it was real cool especially.”

It didn’t take too long for Knecht to bring the Lakers home crowd to their feet as he hit his first shot, a 3-pointer of course, to get the fans excited. And the rookie apparently joined his superstar teammates as players to knock down their first career shot attempt as well.

“I think JJ just called a play out of a timeout, an ATO and we didn’t run it, but we ran it right after that,” Knecht added. “D-Lo called it I believe and yea, it was real cool to shoot my first shot and make it. I can’t remember who told me, but they said LeBron and AD both made their first shot in the NBA too so it was real cool to have that moment.”

This is just the beginning for Knecht, who will have plenty more opportunities to knock down a lot more shots. And the more comfortable he gets, the bigger impact he stands to have for this Lakers team.

Dalton Knecht talks what he will remember most from his Lakers debut

The first career NBA game is a memorable moment for any rookie, but there was a lot happening in Dalton Knecht’s first contest with the Lakers. As for what he will remember most, his first basket is of course at the top of the list along with the history that was made.

“First career bucket, I’d say that,” Knecht said. “That was real special for me, making my first basket. And then also watching Bron and Bronny come into the game that was real cool to be a part of that history.”

