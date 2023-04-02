Lakers News: Dennis Schroder Proud Of Anthony Davis For ‘Superstar’ Performance Against Timberwolves

The Los Angeles Lakers earned a massive come-from-behind win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night and the two players most responsible for that were Anthony Davis and Dennis Schroder.

Schroder brought his usual intensity off the bench and was key during the Lakers’ third-quarter run with his ball pressure on Minnesota’s guards.

Before that run though, there was a scary moment for Davis after he stepped on Wenyen Gabriel’s foot and appeared to injure his left ankle. Davis immediately fell to the ground and grimaced in pain as all of Lakers Nation held their breath.

Davis was eventually able to shake it off and stay in the game though, putting up a dominant performance to lead the Lakers to victory. The big man finished with 38 points, 17 rebounds, one steal and two blocks with 17 of those points coming in the fourth quarter alone.

The Lakers went from being down by 13 to winning by double digits, taking over seventh place in the Western Conference in the process.

After the game, Schroder showed love to Davis in an Instagram comment on House of Highlights:

Dennis Schroder showing love to AD in the comments for his performance last night. #LakeShow team chemistry on 💯 pic.twitter.com/g9YneiV6Vi — Daniel Starkand (@DStarkand) April 1, 2023

One thing that has become clear with this Lakers group is that their chemistry is very strong even though they have only been together for a couple of months.

Schroder and Davis, in particular, had their differences at times during the former’s first stint in L.A. in 2020-21 but that is in the past and they appear to be very close this time around.

While Davis was the star of the night against the Timberwolves, Schroder’s hustle and strong defense certainly did not go unnoticed. After coming back to the Lakers on a minimum contract, Schroder has been everything the organization had hoped he would be and more and will continue to be a key piece of their bench moving forward.

Russell also praises Davis for performance against Timberwolves

The game against the Timberwolves also carried extra significance for D’Angelo Russell as it marked his return to Minnesota after they traded him to L.A. at the deadline.

In his walk-off interview with Spectrum SportsNet’s Mike Trudell though, his first words were praise for Davis.

“Y’all can’t say nothing about 3, man. He rolled his ankle and did all that in one of the biggest games of the year for us. That dude came out and showed toughness, led. Y’all can’t say nothing bad about that dude. He leads, those guys lead, we follow. Simple as that.”

