Lakers News: Derrick Rose Took Emulating Kobe Bryant A Little Too Far

One of the most explosive guards in recent memory was Derrick Rose, who was dominant in his first three seasons with the Chicago Bulls.

Unfortunately, injuries would derail his career and he recently announced his retirement on Sep. 26. Rose was still able to play 15 years and had some flashes of productive play despite nagging injuries.

In totality, the Chicago native was a three-time All-Star, Rookie of the Year in 2008-09, All-NBA in 2010-11 and MVP in 2010-11. However, Rose admitted to emulating Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant’s mental approach to games, which he learned he took too far, via the Club 520 podcast:

“But what I was telling y’all at that time, I didn’t enjoy anything. I didn’t go out to eat with my family or friends like that. No movies like that — none of that. No concerts, because I was totally locked into thinking that I had to follow what Kobe was doing, thinking Kob as not enjoying hisself, not going on vacays, not doing any of that. So, I felt tricked in a way — whenever at the time I felt that way. My fourth year I ended up going to the Philippines with him. I saw him relax. I’m like, ‘Oh, you motherf—– was tricking me this whole time. I dedicated three years — three years of thinking you didn’t do s—.’ And to see you actually out here just chillin’, it kind of f—– me up.”

What made Bryant one of a kind due to his mentality and how he approached every aspect of basketball. He truly took no days off and when he was on the floor during practice or a game, Bryant never let his effort be in question.

As Rose talked about though, Bryant still found that balance between working as hard as he can and still having a life outside of basketball, which is obviously very important. It took Rose a while to learn that, but it appears that Bryant help him in his own journey.

Although Rose may have been led astray by copying that Mamba Mentality, both of them overcame numerous obstacles throughout their respective careers. Ultimately, they are two beloved players due to how the adversity they overcame and will never be forgotten.

LeBron James salutes Derrick Rose after announcing retirement

After spending last season with the Memphis Grizzlies, Derrick Rose announced his retirement this offseason. When he decided to hang it up in September, his former teammate LeBron James saluted Rose for the career he had.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!