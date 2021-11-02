Lakers To Wear City Edition Uniforms 11 Times In 2021-22 Season, Starting With Game Against Timberwolves

The NBA recently unveiled the City Edition uniforms for all 30 teams with the Los Angeles Lakers version being referred to by the team as a ‘Moments Mixtape.’ Now, the franchise has revealed the games in which they will wear those jerseys with the first coming on Friday, Nov. 12 when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Just three days later the Lakers will sport them again when they host the Chicago Bulls on Monday, Nov. 15 in Alex Caruso’s return to Staples Center.

The Lakers will wear the uniform three times in December. First against the Los Angeles Clippers on Dec. 3, then again against the San Antonio Spurs on Dec. 23 and finally on New Year’s Eve against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The first time these uniforms will be worn in 2022 will come a week into the new year on Jan. 7 when the Lakers host the Atlanta Hawks and they won’t be seen again for nearly a month until they host the New York Knicks on Feb. 5 and then once again against the Clippers on Feb. 25.

The final times these jerseys will be worn take place on March 11 against the Washington Wizards, April 1 against the New Orleans Pelicans and April 8 against the Oklahoma City Thunder. All 11 contests in which the Lakers wear these uniforms will take place at home inside Staples Center.

The Lakers’ 2021-22 City Edition jerseys contain a compilation of details from all eras of Lakers basketball stretching all the way back to the franchise’s time in Minneapolis. The primary color of purple is standard, but the numbers and lining are white and baby blue in an homage to the team’s early years.

The shorts also incorporate the baby blue from the franchise’s time in Minneapolis as well as the ‘L’ logo from the Shaq-Kobe era of the early 2000s.

City Edition jerseys designed to reflect Lakers ‘Dynamic History’

These uniforms are the first City edition to not be designed by a former Lakers legend as Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal and Elgin Baylor had a hand in the previous four. Even still, the primary purpose of these uniforms was to pay homage to the past while setting the stage for future history.

“A team whose innovation transformed into tradition,” says Aaron Dain, VP/GM, Men’s, at NIKE, Inc. “Nike worked with the Lakers to design the Nike NBA City Edition Uniform to reflect that dynamic history — one that honors past glory and sets the course for all the history that’s yet to be written.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!