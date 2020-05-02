Lakers News: LeBron James Funding TV Special For 2020 Graduating Class

LeBron James has openly acknowledged the difficulties that him and the Los Angeles Lakers have dealt with since the sudden hiatus from the 2019-20 NBA season due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Unfortunately, the ongoing crisis has also had a major impact on his other passion project with the “I PROMISE” school. James has gotten to witness firsthand how disappointing it was to have all their hard work not be recognized after the school year was cut short

Schools across the country have been forced to cancel graduation ceremonies in response to the pandemic. Fortunately, it appears James is doing what he can to alleviate this experience.

James is now reportedly set to help fund a primetime TV special honoring the class of 2020, via ESPN’s Dave McMenamin:

The LeBron James Family Foundation is partnering with the XQ Institute and the Entertainment Institute Foundation to present “Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020,” airing across a slew of television and online platforms on May 16. “It’s been a hard few months for all of us, but I especially really feel for the senior class of 2020,” James said Wednesday in a quote provided to ESPN. “The end of high school and graduation was one of the best memories of my life. It’s not fair. Every graduating senior needs to know how much we feel for them, and hopefully this can help, even a little. This class is going to be special because they know in a real way how to persevere.”

This is certainly quite the move from James. It has since become clear that he plans on sparing no expense for the upcoming special.

The event is set to feature appearances sports icons like himself and soccer star Megan Rapinoe along with musical guests such as Bad Bunny and Pharrell Williams. For those interested in watching the festivities, it is set to be simulcast across major platforms such as ABC, Instagram, YouTube along with a variety of other streaming services.

James himself was able to experience the memories that came with walking at his graduation before subsequently making the successful jump to the NBA. He has since made efforts to get back to his roots after opening up the “I PROMISE” school back in his hometown of Akron, Ohio.

The special is undoubtedly a small consolation for this year’s seniors that will not be able to graduate with their fellow classmates, however, it just goes to show the profound impact James is capable of having both on and off the court.