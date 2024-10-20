Lakers News: LeBron James Reaches Top 100 Ranked Players In Madden 25

One thing that is very apparent is that many athletes love video games with the NBA 2K and Madden NFL series being extremely popular. Athletes regularly speak about their ratings in these games, especially if they’re too low, and some will even challenge fans to some online matches. Someone who takes his video games very seriously is Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

There have been stories about how serious LeBron is when it comes to some games and the Madden series is definitely one of those. Madden 25 has been out for some time now and James has apparently been putting in a lot of work in the game as he just reached a major accomplishment.

The Lakers superstar recently posted on his Instagram page, showing that he has made it into the top 100 ranked players in Madden 25 in the world, via Bleacher Report:

LeBron makes top 100 ranked players in Madden 25 😳🎮 (via @KingJames) pic.twitter.com/w0N8Bf1Nz0 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 19, 2024

This is a pretty impressive feat for LeBron as Madden 25 is one of the most popular video games out there, selling over one million copies in its first week. Obviously not everyone is playing ranked online matchups, but it does give an idea of the ridiculous number of people playing this game worldwide so for the Lakers star to be in the top 100 shows that James has some skills in this game.

Of course football isn’t foreign to LeBron as he was a star wide receiver in high school and considering his unmatched athletic gifts, he probably could’ve had an NFL career had he chosen that route. The Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat are certainly happy he chose basketball, however, and is instead dominating the gridiron virtually.

James will have a little less time to engage in Madden as the Lakers are set to begin the regular season in just a couple of days, but there’s no doubt he’ll find the time to try and keep his spot in that top-100.

Lakers’ LeBron James comes in at No. 7 in ESPN NBA Rank

Madden 25 isn’t the only place where LeBron James is in the top 100 players as he obviously remains one of the best basketball players in the NBA today. ESPN recently released its annual NBARank of the 100 best NBA players and LeBron actually moved up two spots from last year.

The Lakers star came in at No. 7, after sitting at ninth a year ago. His outstanding NBA season, coupled with his run at the Olympics this summer was enough to boost him up despite entering his 22nd season.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!