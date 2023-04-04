Lakers News: Lonnie Walker ‘Highly Considering’ Participating In 2024 Slam Dunk Contest

Although the Los Angeles Lakers are rolling, picking up their third consecutive victory and staying perfect on their road trip, it’s come at the cost of some playing time for players like Lonnie Walker IV.

Walker was a starter in spurts for the Lakers during the 2022-23 season, but since the trade deadline has fallen completely out of Darvin Ham’s rotation. The guard is able to score in bunches and create his own shot, but the team finally has rotation pieces next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis that has reduced him to appearances in garbage time.

Despite the demotion, the 24-year-old has remained professional after the demotion and has even proven he can pitch in when called upon. For example, Walker was a driving force in a crucial win against the Oklahoma City Thunder and credited his ability to stay ready.

It’s anyone’s guess where Walker ends up next season as he’s playing on a one-year deal with Los Angeles, but fans might be able to see more of him during next year’s All-Star Weekend festivities as he teased he is thinking about joining the dunk contest, via Bleacher Report:

Lonnie Walker says he’s “highly considering” joining the NBA dunk contest next year 👀 pic.twitter.com/9Mw4rAG9l6 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 2, 2023

The 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest was a massive success, with former Lakers guard Mac McClung thrilling his way to the top. After such an electric showing in Salt Lake City, Walker and other NBA showmen must be itching to get on the floor and show what they can do.

Walker is one of the most athletic and explosive guards in the NBA and has shown off what he can do when he gets a full head of steam and a clear lane to the basket. The purple and gold have seen firsthand what Walker can do and fans should be pushing for him to participate next year.

Of course, there is a lot of time between now and next year’s contest for people like Walker to decide. However, there’s no denying that he would be a worthwhile addition and hopefully he does end up going through with it.

Jarred Vanderbilt reflects on growing chemistry with starting five

The new-look Lakers and their starting five have played like one of the best units in the NBA. Despite a shorter learning curve, Los Angeles doesn’t look like it needed much time to gel and learn to play alongside next to each other.

Jarred Vanderbilt reflected on the Lakers’ growing chemistry and believes it’s only getting better each and every game.

