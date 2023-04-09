Lakers News: Max Christie Speaks To Importance Of Getting G League Minutes This Season

One of the underlying stories of the Los Angeles Lakers season has been the progression of rookie Max Christie. The 6-foot-5 guard is averaging 14 points and five rebounds per game with the South Bay Lakers, and had strong stretches with the Lakers earlier this year as well.

Christie established a solid role in the rotation during December and January. He averaged 17 minutes per game in January, while also closing out a game against the Sacramento Kings. Moments like those offered confidence for Christie and his progress. The Lakers were high enough on Christie that he was kept out of trade talks for Kyrie Irving.

Moves at the deadline, however, cut into Christie’s minutes and he went back to focusing primarily on the South Bay Lakers. His game time in the G League became increasingly important for him as he continues to develop his game, according to Dan Woike of the L.A. Times:

“It was super valuable for sure,” he said. “Being in situations down there that I might not be in up here, in terms of game-winning situations where sometimes I converted and sometimes I didn’t. But having those experiences where I had the ball in my hands at the end of a game. Or just throughout the game in general, I could just develop on the things I’m watching as I’m on the bench with the Lakers, seeing the tricks everyone in here is using, the ones teams are using against us, coverages, and then applying that to the G League. “It was definitely important to me.”

The confidence Christie’s been able to gain in the G League has seemingly coincided with his transformation physically. It seemed like each time Christie took the court with the Lakers this season, he looked bigger and stronger.

That type of change physically is crucial to eliminate the “rookie wall,” a loosely based term referring to the grind of an NBA season hurting rookies who aren’t used to it. Austin Reaves acknowledged dealing with hitting that wall last season.

The same can’t be said for Christie, who seems to have done a good job handling the situation, learning from LeBron James’ game day routines:

Christie said physically and mentally, his first year in the league went well. He avoided the “rookie wall” — “Maybe I haven’t played enough games to meet that criteria,” he wondered — and has now gone back to his pre- and postgame workout routines with the Lakers as the team pushes for the postseason. “Hopefully in the years to come, I’ll have plenty of games in Chicago,” Christie said.

Christie’s development will be something to pay close attention to next season, which he should enter the Lakers’ rotation more regularly.

Lonnie Walker “highly considering” participating in 2024 Slam Dunk contest

The Lakers’ activity at the trade deadline resulted in minutes being cut from some key rotational players, one of which was Lonnie Walker IV. A high-flying player, his minutes have all but vanished in the last month and a half.

Walker is an impending free agent and it’s unclear if the Lakers will attempt to retain him. Whether or not Walker returns to the Lakers next season, he could be another former Laker to participate in the Slam Dunk contest. Walker said he is highly considering participating in the contest next season.

