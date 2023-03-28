Lakers News: NCAA Tournament Draft Prospects

As the Los Angeles Lakers search for a potential game-changer in the upcoming NBA draft, the NCAA Tournament takes on heightened significance for the team’s scouting department. Currently holding the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference with a 37-38 record, the Lakers are clinging to a play-in tournament birth at the end of the regular season.

Should they fall outside the top ten teams in the division, Los Angeles would secure a lottery pick. However, it’s crucial to consider the New Orleans Pelicans’ swap option, a result of the Anthony Davis trade. Given the similar records of both teams, the picks may fall within the same range, or we could see a scenario where the Pelicans make the playoffs, and the Lakers don’t.

With this in mind, before you bet on March Madness, let’s explore some of the top NBA Draft prospects who played in the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

Brandon Miller (Alabama)

Brandon Miller’s impressive performances with the Alabama Crimson Tide have made him one of the most highly regarded prospects in the upcoming NBA draft, as one of the main reasons behind the Crimson Tide’s No. 1 seed in the tournament. Miller has consistently showcased his elite athleticism and physical abilities on the court. With his potential to continue improving in other areas, he’s expected to be a top pick in the draft.

Despite Alabama’s early exit from the tournament at the hands of the San Diego State Aztecs, Miller’s draft stock remains high. While he only scored nine points in the game, his overall impact on the court throughout the season has earned him a reputation as a dominant force. As a forward with exceptional athleticism and an ability to create scoring opportunities for himself and his teammates, Miller is a highly sought-after prospect.

For Miller, the draft presents an opportunity to take his game to the next level and compete at the highest level of basketball. With his physical abilities and growth potential, he has the potential to become a star in the NBA.

Jarace Walker (Houston)

Jarace Walker’s impressive physical development and defensive versatility have made him a standout prospect in the upcoming NBA draft. At 6’8″ and 240 lbs, Walker’s size and strength allow him to dominate on the court, while his surprising quickness and agility make him a versatile defender. Many NBA scouts have taken notice of his skills and potential as a high-level player in the league.

Despite the Houston Cougars’ disappointing loss to the Miami Hurricanes in the Sweet Sixteen of the tournament, Walker performed well throughout March Madness. His contributions to the team’s success have only strengthened his draft stock, as he demonstrated his ability to compete at a high level on a big stage. As the draft approaches, teams will closely monitor Walker’s development and potential as a top prospect in the league.

Drew Timme (Gonzaga)

Drew Timme’s impressive college career at Gonzaga ended after his team’s Elite Eight loss to UConn in the NCAA tournament. Timme has been a standout player for the Bulldogs, spending four years with the team and becoming the highest scorer in program history. His contributions to Gonzaga’s success have earned him a spot among the top prospects for the upcoming NBA draft.

Despite the disappointment of Gonzaga’s tournament exit, Timme’s performances have caught the attention of NBA scouts and fans alike. His skill set as a versatile big man has been on full display throughout the season, with Timme showcasing his scoring ability, playmaking, and defensive prowess. His experience at the college level has also prepared him well for the transition to the professional ranks.

As one of the most promising prospects in the draft, Timme’s future in the NBA looks bright. With his impressive college career behind him, he now has the opportunity to prove himself at the highest level of basketball. For fans of the sport, Timme’s development and growth in the league will be a storyline to follow closely in the coming years.

Nick Smith, Jr. (Arkansas)

Nick Smith Jr’s excellent season with the Arkansas Razorbacks has drawn the attention of top NBA teams, and he’s expected to enter the 2023 draft. Despite his team’s early exit from the tournament at the hands of UConn, Smith Jr played well and showcased his skills on the court. As one of the best guards in college basketball, he’s expected to be in high demand among NBA teams looking for scoring and playmaking ability.

Smith Jr’s elite touch and ability to finish around the rim have been standout attributes throughout the season. However, his shot-making ability has caught the attention of many scouts and fans. His range and accuracy from anywhere on the court make him a lethal offensive threat and a potential star in the NBA. As the draft approaches, teams will closely examine Smith Jr’s ability to create for himself and his teammates and his defensive capabilities.

For Smith Jr, the upcoming draft presents an opportunity to take his game to the next level and prove himself against the best players in the world. His performances in college have established him as one of the top prospects in the draft, and he’ll be looking to make an impact from day one in the NBA. For fans of the sport, Smith Jr’s transition to the professional ranks will be an exciting storyline to follow in the coming months.

Zach Edey (Purdue)

Zach Edey’s performances during the March Madness tournament have garnered the attention of many NBA scouts and fans alike. As one of the country’s most talked-about college basketball players, he has proven that he has the skills and stature to become a significant star in the NBA. Playing for the Purdue Boilermakers, Edey performed impressively during the tournament, despite his team crashing out at the hands of the No. 16 seed Farleigh Dickinson.

Standing at an imposing 7’4″, Edey is one of the tallest players to ever compete in the NCAA tournament. His physical presence and dominant performances on the court have caught the eye of many NBA scouts, who believe that he has the potential to become a game-changing player in the league. With an average of over 22 points per game this season, Edey has proven that he has the scoring ability to compete at the highest level of basketball.

Despite the disappointment of Purdue’s early exit from the tournament, Edey remains optimistic about his future in the sport. In a recent interview, he expressed his love for playing for Purdue and the thrill of competing at the college level. While his future in the NBA remains uncertain, Edey’s performances during March Madness have shown that he has the potential to become a star in the league. For NBA fans and scouts, he’s a prospect to watch in the upcoming draft.