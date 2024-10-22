Lakers News: Quincy Olivari Appreciates Magic Johnson’s Kind Words

With the preseason coming to an end for the Los Angeles Lakers, one key decision had to be made regarding Exhibit 10 guard Quincy Olivari. Due to his strong play in the preseason, Olivari prompted a serious conversation about earning a two-way contract, but the three spots in the organization were filled.

However, general manager Rob Pelinka and company decided to part ways with Colin Castleton and elevate the 23-year-old to a two-way deal.

The purple and gold’s preseason finale was emotional for Olivari as he performed well in front of his idol, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry. Notably, Lakers legend Magic Johnson got a glimpse of his postgame interview, prompting him to take to social media to share kind words:

I watched Quincy Olivari’s interview after his 22 point performance last night against the Suns where he cried talking about meeting and talking to his hero Steph Curry, mentioning how he used to sleep in his jersey every night. It was powerful and it truly touched me! Everybody… — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) October 20, 2024

Earning a two-way contract, meeting Curry and now Johnson speaking to Olivari’s character and game must be a surreal feeling. This adds to a whirlwind of a couple of days, but it will be a sequence of events he will never forget.

The former Xavier product was asked about his reaction to seeing Johnson’s tweet and he appreciates the legend speaking out about him, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

“Meant a lot, a legend and then for the Lakers that’s a huge name to have a co-sign from. I was actually unpacking and I just happen to be on my phone and I was just scrolling. I was like, ‘Oh, thanks Magic!’ Liked the tweet, I know he wasn’t going see it if I responded. But, I definitely showed it to my dad, showed it to my mom, my agent. So, they were like this is a big deal out here in L.A. So just real grateful, thankful that he was able to give those positive words. But like I said, I’m grinding for something bigger.”

While it is certainly an accomplishment for Olivari to come in as an Exhibit 10 guard and work his way into earning a two-way contract, his mindset is in the right place by acknowledging that he needs to continue to prove himself to stick around.

Regardless, it is remarkable to see the outpour of support from fans and now legends of the game in both Curry and Johnson.

Stephen Curry gives shoutout to Lakers rookie Quincy Olivari

It is a long road for many players to make it to the NBA, let alone make a career out of it. For Quincy Olivari to get to this point is incredible, and to take it a steph further, his favorite player Stephen Curry gave him a shoutout on social media after Friday’s preseason game.

