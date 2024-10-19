Lakers News: Quincy Olivari Emphasizes Desire To Stay In NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers’ preseason finale didn’t go according to plan as they were blown out by 58 points by the Golden State Warriors.

Head coach JJ Redick opted to rest his starters and regulars, so it was up to the end of the bench to carry the load against the Warriors. However, with the Warriors playing most of their starters and bench rotation guys, the young Lakers had no chance to catch up.

The lone bright spot in the blowout loss was Quincy Olivari, who continued to show Los Angeles that he could light up the scoreboard in a hurry. With the Lakers’ offense struggling to score, Olivari took charge and did his best to keep the game remotely competitive.

Olivari wound up leading all scorers with 22 points, but after the game, he acknowledged the harsh reality of his situation via Dan Woike of L.A. Times:

“I just want a job in the NBA,” Quincy Olivari says. “…I honestly don’t know what’s next.” pic.twitter.com/sd73idR4uv — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) October 19, 2024

Olivari signed an Exhibition 10 deal with the Lakers, meaning he would likely be waived and play for the South Bay Lakers in the G League. This is typically standard for players on Exhibition 10 contracts, so Olivari seems to understand that he’ll need to work up to stick in the league.

Fortunately, his play on the court and his positive attitude have endeared him to the coaching staff and his teammates. Redick previously said he’s happy to have Olivari in the organization, and he’ll have a chance to continue to stay in it this upcoming season and potentially beyond.

With the current CBA restricting trades, hitting on draft picks and undrafted free agents is as important as ever. While the odds are still stacked against players like Olivari panning out, it only takes one to change the fortunes of a franchise.

Quincy Olivari looking to carve out similar career as Gabe Vincent

Undrafted free agents have the most challenging path to the NBA, as they’ve got to really stand out in their limited opportunities to prove they deserve a roster spot. However, there are currently several players like Olivari who were able to overcome all the obstacles in their way.

For example, Gabe Vincent went undrafted in the 2018 NBA Draft but found a way to stick with the Miami Heat. Olivari said that his goal is to carve out a role in the league like Vincent did.