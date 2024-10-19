Lakers News: Quincy Olivari Gets Emotional About Meeting Warriors’ Stephen Curry
Oct 18, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Quincy Olivari (41) holds onto the ball next to Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody (4) in the second quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Author

As the Los Angeles Lakers entered their preseason finale on Friday, L.A. rested their top rotation players, allowing players like Quincy Olivari to showcase their talents one last time.

Specifically for Olivari, he is on an Exhibit-10 contract and needs to prove more to earn a two-way deal or a roster spot. While Friday was not pretty for the purple and gold, as they lost by 58 points, the 23-year-old shined.

In 39 minutes, he put up 22 points and seven rebounds on 8-for-16 from the field and 5-for-9 from 3-point range. To put the cherry on top, Olivari did that in front of his idol, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry.

Curry was resting but was watching on the sideline. After the game concluded, Olivari met Curry and got emotional talking about that interaction via Spectrum SportsNet:

“Man, it’s crazy cause I’ve liked him since I was in sixth grade. I don’t even know what to say, man. Cause that’s my favorite player ever and the first thing he told me was, ‘I’m a big fan of your game.’ And truth be told, I’m a big fan of him. I had his jersey, he signed it twice. I used to sleep under that jersey, I just wanted to be like him so bad. So, just to be able to meet him and him be able to have some respect for me and for us to talk in the back. He gave me a pair of his shoes and signed them, that meant the world to me, man. My dad knows, my mom knows, it just means a lot. I don’t know, it just means a lot.”

Being a four-year college player and going undrafted, Olivari has left an impression on the Lakers organization. However, he seems to have garnered the attention of his favorite player in Curry, which must be a surreal feeling.

Whatever happens to the 6’3″ guard, he did what he had to earn at least a two-way contract with the Lakers or elsewhere. His tenacity on defense and impressive 3-point shooting are greatly needed in today’s NBA game.

Quincy Olivari looking to carve out similar career as Gabe Vincent

During this preseason, Quincy Olivari got to pick the brains of numerous veterans on the Lakers roster. One was Gabe Vincent, who had a similar path as an undrafted guard. Due to Vincent’s journey, Olivari wants to carve out a similar career.

You May Also Like

Luke Walton Says Defense Will Continue To Be Lakers’ Primary Focus

Luke Walton Says Defense Will Continue To Be Lakers’ Primary Focus

The Los Angeles Lakers have gotten off to a somewhat promising 4-5 start this season…
Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Lakers

Lakers News: LeBron James & Anthony Davis Given Top-10 NBA 2K25 Ratings

After an offseason with no roster changes, LeBron James and Anthony Davis have their work cut out for them if they want…

SLIDESHOW: A Look At Nicknames On The Backs Of Jerseys

Recent news has suggested that the NBA could allow players to wear…
LeBron James, D'Angelo Russell, Jaxson Hayes, Lakers

Austin Reaves & LeBron James Praise D’Angelo Russell’s Ability To Get Hot At Any Time For Lakers

Much of the focus for the Los Angeles Lakers in their victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder was, of course, on defense…