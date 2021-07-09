Lakers News: Scott Brooks ‘Finalizing’ Deal To Become Top Assistant For Blazers

Much of the focus in the offseason goes towards changes on the roster in terms of players, but there is also a ton of turnover in the coaching staff as well. That has certainly been the case for the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason with assistant coach Jason Kidd being hired to be the new head coach of the Dallas Mavericks.

With questions about other assistants potentially leaving this offseason along with Kidd, the Lakers began taking steps towards adding new assistants under head coach Frank Vogel. The team has agreed to a deal to bring in former Grizzlies and Knicks head coach David Fizdale, but the team also interviewed former Wizards head coach Scott Brooks as well.

But Brooks will not be joining Vogel’s staff as he will instead become the lead assistant under Chauncey Billups with the Portland Trail Blazers according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski:

Former Washington Wizards coach Scott Brooks is finalizing a deal with the Portland Trail Blazers to become Chauncey Billups’ top assistant coach, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

This news affects the Lakers in two ways as not only will Brooks not be joining the staff, but current assistant Lionel Hollins was also rumored to be one of the candidates for that role with Portland. As such, it looks like the Lakers will be keeping one of their valued veteran assistants.

Brooks is well regarded for his time with both the Wizards as well as the Oklahoma City Thunder where he was part of building up the young team led by Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook, making an NBA Finals appearance in 2012. He also led the Wizards to the playoffs three times in five years.

Finalizing the coaching staff ahead of the upcoming draft and an extremely important offseason for the Los Angeles Lakers will be crucial as the franchise looks to return to championship glory in the 2022 season.

Chris Bosh details what David Fizdale will bring to Lakers

The addition of Fizdale to the coaching staff is huge for the Lakers and he does have championship experience as an assistant with the Miami Heat who of course, featured LeBron James. Another one of the major players on those teams was Chris Bosh and he recently discussed what Fizdale will bring to the Lakers.

Bosh mentioned Fizdale’s love of film and the presence he brings to the locker room as a respected voice and love of basketball. With his experience in dealing with and maximizing LeBron as well, Fizdale’s addition to the coaching staff should heed some great benefits.