Lakers Rumors: Encouraged About Signing Spencer Dinwiddie Over Mavericks

The annual NBA trade deadline came and went and the Los Angeles Lakers’ roster remains the same despite numerous reports linking them to players.

The Lakers, as constructed, aren’t on the level as the title contenders, but the front office still decided to hold onto their assets. Rob Pelinka gave a lengthy explanation as to why Los Angeles didn’t make a trade, citing the lack of valuable assets and the high prices from the sellers in the market.

Now, the Lakers will turn their attention to a buyout market that features several intriguing names. Los Angeles could use several different types of players, but Pelinka revealed what his and the brass’ focus is.

“I think probably two things we’re looking at, one would be a ball-handling guard,” Pelinka said.

“Obviously we signed Gabe Vincent and thought he fit really well, but he’s played just five games. So I think that would be sort of top of the list. And then best available after that. That would probably be the area we’re trying to address the most, just because we have D’Angelo Russell as a point guard but after that we don’t have a point guard on the roster.”

Pelinka’s comments seem to indicate that he already has a list of targets, and the most popular names is Spencer Dinwiddie, who attended the Lakers’ game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night with Pelinka. Dinwiddie was traded to the Toronto Raptors in exchange for Dennis Schroder, but was surprisingly bought out. The former Brooklyn Net appears to favor signing with L.A., although he has also drawn interest from one of his former teams in the Dallas Mavericks.

Dinwiddie watched the Lakers’ win on Friday with Pelinka and then was seen outside the team’s locker room, greeting some former teammates and potentially future teammates D’Angelo Russell and Rui Hachimura.

It appears that Dinwiddie’s decision could be imminent and it has come down to the Lakers and Mavericks, per Dan Woike of the L.A. Times:

His decision, one that could come as soon as Saturday, is between Dallas and the Lakers, according to people with knowledge of the situation not authorized to speak publicly. Dinwiddie, 30, is from Los Angeles and his meeting with the Lakers left the team encouraged about the prospect of signing him.

Not only were Pelinka and the Lakers front office recruiting Dinwiddie during his visit, but players were openly lobbying for him to join the team postgame as well. LeBron James was among those to discuss what Dinwiddie would bring to the team.

“Playmaking, another ball handler, another shot-maker. Another guy, another veteran. Anytime you can add a veteran with that ability, it helps. So we’ll see what happens.”

Russell played with Dinwiddie on the Nets and said that he is still a “fan” of the guard, and perhaps gave a hint at which way he’s leaning.

“Y’all get to know him soon,” Russell told the media of Dinwiddie.

Darvin Ham wanted Lakers to keep Taurean Prince at trade deadline

After getting moved to the bench, Taurean Prince has been playing some of his best basketball. The Lakers were considering including Prince in potential deadline deals, but head coach Darvin Ham reportedly convinced the front office to keep him.

