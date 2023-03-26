Lakers Rumors: Is Trading LeBron James in the Summer Possible?

The Los Angeles Lakers have had a challenging season since their last NBA championship win was in 2020. Injuries to key players, including 19-time All-Star LeBron James and 9-time All-Star Anthony Davis, have contributed to the team’s lack of success. As the off-season approaches, the question on many fans’ minds is whether the Lakers should trade James.

Although the Lakers have been playing better lately, they have been doing so without relying on James. This has led some sports analysts to speculate about whether James should be traded in the off-season to build a team without him.

While this idea may sound absurd to some, others see it as a strategic move that could benefit the Lakers in the long run. This season the Lakers are 24-24 with James on the court and 13-14 when he’s out. James signed a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension in August 2022, including a player option for the 2024-25 season.

With the new extension, LeBron James has officially become the highest-earning player in NBA history, with career-guaranteed earnings of $532 million. This surpasses the previous record held by Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant. The extension also includes a 15% trade kicker.

Although James is not eligible for a no-trade clause due to the extension, the contract’s starting salary of $46.7 million, combined with his legacy as one of the greatest players in NBA history, make it highly likely that he will remain with the Lakers for as long as he desires. Despite the lack of a no-trade clause, James’ stature as a Laker legend and the financial implications of trade makes it unlikely that he will be moved.

However, James turned 38 in December 2022, and while still a force (he scored 47 points on his 38th birthday), the possibility of decline comes with age. The Lakers could get a good trade return for James while he is still a valuable asset. Additionally, building a team around younger players could be the key to future success for the Lakers.

Ultimately, whether or not to trade LeBron James is up to the Lakers’ management team. They must weigh the benefits of a potential trade against the consequences of losing James.

NBA Championship Odds

With the pacific division title well out of sight, the Los Angeles Lakers have turned their attention to making the NBA postseason. William Hill basketball betting odds have the Lakers at +145 no, and -180 yes, to make the postseason which includes finishing amongst the top ten teams in the conference. Odds shift dramatically when handicapping a Conference or Championship title.

As of today, the Lakers are a +2500 longshot to win the NBA Title, well behind the favorite Milwaukee Bucks (+300) and rivals Boston Celtics (+350) and Phoenix Suns (+475). In the Western Conference, the Lakers are +1200 underdogs behind the Suns, Nuggets, Warriors, Grizzlies, and Los Angeles Clippers.

Western Conference Standings

With today’s loss against the Chicago Bulls, the Lakers fell to 37-38 and are currently tied for 9th place in the Western Conference with the Oklahoma Thunder. They’re a game in front of the Dallas Mavericks, who own the tie-breaker against Los Angeles, and a game and a half ahead of the Utah Jazz, who have one game in hand.

With just seven or eight games left to play, only two and a half games separate the 10th seed from the 4th seed in the conference. The Golden State Warriors, with a 39-37 record, are currently sitting on the non-play-in bubble, just a half-game ahead of the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Denver Nuggets have clinched the Northwest Division, and the Memphis Grizzlies have secured the Southwest Division.