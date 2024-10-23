The 2024-25 season began on Tuesday, which also marked the start of Year 22 for Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

James has been able to withstand the test of time as he remains one of the best players in the NBA despite his age and will be tasked with trying to lead the Lakers back to the playoffs.

Each year, the end of James’s storied career gets closer and closer yet the superstar said he’s still not thinking about retirement.

James looks like he could play a few more years and he’s reportedly set on playing at least two more seasons, via Shams Charania of ESPN on the Pat McAfee Show:

“I said on this show I wanna say when the season ended, two years at least,” Charania said. “Could he go three? Potentially, but when you think about two years that’s this season and next season. And next season like great timing right? It is All Star Game, All Star Weekend in Los Angeles and that would be Year 23 for No. 23. It is a lot of good parallels for next season. “But listen, if LeBron James wants to play a third season and wants to play beyond next season I don’t think anyone would be surprised. But obviously whenever he does retire I think he deserves kind of that farewell moment that Vince Carter got, that Kobe Bryant got, that different players have received. And so I do think we’ll know if it is the last year because it’s something that you want to celebrate. One of the greats of the game like we have with Michael Jordan, with Kobe Bryant and now potentially LeBron James.So I think next year is the window really when you think about last season and then obviously the year after that if he can.”

With how good James looks physically, he could absolutely play beyond this season. It’s a testament to the work he puts in every day to stay ready, and the Lakers would be fortunate if he decides to chase after titles a little longer.

James is too important to the NBA not to celebrate his final season, so it’s likely he would announce when he plans to hang his sneakers up for good.

LeBron James was not on board with minutes restriction to begin 2023-24 season

Even though Los Angeles has tried its best to preserve LeBron James, he was not on board with the minutes restriction he had to begin the 2023-24 season.

