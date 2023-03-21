Lakers Rumors: Magic Johnson Joins Bidding Group For NFL’s Washington Commanders

Possibly no former athlete in all of sports has had more success off the court than Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson. Magic’s business portfolio is unbelievable and has also delved into the world of sports ownership.

Johnson is part of ownership groups that own the Los Angeles Dodgers of Major League Baseball, LAFC of Major League Soccer and the Los Angeles Sparks of the WNBA. But lately, Magic has been looking to get into the NFL as he was rumored to be interested in potentially purchasing the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos.

Now, Magic has his eyes on the Washington Commanders as he is part of the group led by Josh Harris looking to purchase the football team from current owner Daniel Snyder, via Scott Soshnick and Even Novy-Williams of Sportico:

Earvin “Magic” Johnson has joined the bidding for the Washington Commanders as part of a group led by 76ers and Devils co-owner Josh Harris, according multiple people familiar with negotiations.

Johnson is familiar with Harris as he led the group attempting to buy the Broncos that Magic was also a part of. This group is one of a handful in discussions with Daniel Snyder on purchasing the NFL franchise. Snyder is exploring a sale after multiple investigations and accusations into financial misconduct and a hostile work environment.

Discussions on a potential sale have picked up in recent weeks and there is some belief that something could come together ahead of the NFL owner meetings at the end of the month. Magic is reportedly providing both capital and expertise to the group though it is unclear how much capital he is putting in.

The Lakers legend continues to be one of the most active and successful businessmen in sports, providing the blueprint for many who have followed him. Adding an NFL franchise to his list of investments would be another outstanding addition to his portfolio.

Anthony Davis believes Lakers’ starting lineup will be fine despite recent struggles

As far as the current Lakers go, the team has had its issues but still remains in a tight race for the Play-In Tournament. Recently, the team has had some slow starts and some have wondered if a change to the starting lineup is necessary, but Anthony Davis believes they will be just fine.

“I think the last couple of games we’ve kind of struggled, but overall, that lineup has been good for us,” Davis said. “We play fast. I think, just how we did in that New Orleans game, we came out strong defensively and we were just running. It’s hard to play our style of basketball which is to get it off the glass and anyone is pushing and the other four guys are running when we get stops.

“So that first five, the best offense is no offense because we’re running in transition and getting easy buckets and playing with the ball hopping and guys getting in rhythm and making shots. So we just got to get back buckling down to our defensive IQ and our defensive identity and I think we’ll be fine.”

