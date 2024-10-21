Lakers Schedule Conflicts With Dodgers World Series Games

It is an exciting time to be a Los Angeles sports fan. The Los Angeles Lakers are set to begin their quest as Opening Night of the 2024-25 season is on Tuesday night. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Dodgers just captured the NL Pennant and are set for a monumental meeting in the World Series with the New York Yankees.

However, fans of both the Lakers and Dodgers are going to have to figure out a way to balance watching both as multiple World Series games are taking place on the same night as Lakers games.

The opening game of the World Series takes place on Friday, Oct. 25 at Dodger Stadium, the same night as the Lakers’ second game of the season when they host the Phoenix Suns. The following night, the same conflict occurs as the Lakers host the Sacramento Kings while the Dodgers and Yankees will face off in Game 2 of the World Series. Thankfully, the Dodgers get started much earlier on both nights at 5:08 p.m. PT while the Lakers two games tip-off at 7 and 7:30, respectively.

Game 3 of the World Series is on Monday, Oct. 28 back in New York at Yankee Stadium, but the Lakers will be taking the court as well, this time on the road in a rematch with the Suns. Once again though, the Dodgers will get started around two hours earlier.

There is finally no conflict during Game 4, but if there is no World Series sweep, Game 5 takes place on Wednesday, Oct. 30 and this time the overlap would be much greater. The Lakers are on the road that night to face the Cleveland Cavaliers and that is a 4 p.m. PT tip-off. The same will be the case if there is a Game 6 as the Lakers will be in Toronto to face the Raptors with a 4:30 p.m. PT start against the 5:08 start for the Dodgers.

Thankfully for all L.A. sports fans, if the Dodgers and Yankees go to a winner-take-all Game 7, the Lakers are off, meaning they can join the rest of the fans, put on some Dodger Blue, and root for Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and the rest of the Dodgers to bring that trophy home.

Dodgers channeling Lakers legend Kobe Bryant this postseason

The Lakers and Dodgers franchises are both staples of Los Angeles and often get motivation from the other. They are linked, obviously with Lakers legend Magic Johnson being a part-owner, but in this playoff run the Dodgers are channeling another icon in the late, great Kobe Bryant.

Inside the Dodgers clubhouse is a simple three-word message that Kobe made famous during the Lakers’ 2009 NBA Championship run: “Job’s not finished.”

