Lakers Sign Quincy Olivari To Two-Way Contract, Release Colin Castleton

While the preseason doesn’t mean much for most veteran players who are locks to make the teams, for younger players trying to establish themselves as NBA players it is a major opportunity. One player who took complete advantage of that for the Los Angeles Lakers was guard Quincy Olivari.

A five-year college player who spent his final season at Xavier after playing four years at Rice, Olivari led the Big East in total points last season while shooting an impressive 40.9% from 3-point range. Olivari was solid for the Lakers in the Summer League, but it was the preseason when he took off. He really showed his potential in a win over the Milwaukee Bucks and in the Lakers’ preseason finale against the Golden State Warriors.

And now that has paid off as the Lakers will be signing Olivari to a two-way contract while releasing center Colin Castleton, according to Shams Charania of ESPN:

The Los Angeles Lakers are signing Quincy Olivari to a two-way NBA contract, his agent Darrell Comer told me and @mcten. Incredible story for the Lakers’ undrafted rookie out of Xavier who earns roster spot after standout preseason. Lakers are waiving center Colin Castleton. pic.twitter.com/R132rLudFv — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 19, 2024

It is hard to feel anything but great for Olivari, whom head coach JJ Redick praised for how he handled himself both on and off the court not long ago. Redick said Olivari is someone he is happy to have in the Lakers organization, and the guard will be sticking around for some time.

Olivari first became a household name when he led the Lakers’ comeback with 11 points in the fourth quarter to defeat the Bucks. With all the regulars sitting out, the preseason finale was one last chance for Olivari to prove his worth. Olivari was up to the challenge, scoring a team-high 22 points and seven rebounds while going 5-of-9 from 3-point range.

It is unfortunate for Castleton who does have some potential and will surely be picked up somewhere, likely in the G-League. But Olivari made it so the Lakers couldn’t afford to not keep him around, which is what the preseason is all about.

Lakers’ Quincy Olivari gets emotional about meeting Stephen Curry

Many of the players entering the NBA today grew up watching and idolizing the current generation of players, such as LeBron James and Kevin Durant. For Lakers guard Quincy Olivari, his favorite player is Warriors superstar Stephen Curry.

Olivari got the chance to meet and speak with Curry prior to Friday’s game, and the guard got emotional talking about it. Curry told him he was a fan of his game and gave him a signed pair of shoes afterward. Olivari added that it meant a lot to have the respect of someone he is such a fan of.