Lakers Standings For NBA Playoffs: L.A. Earns Tiebreaker Over Thunder And Ties Timberwolves For No. 7 Seed

The homestand has been good for the Los Angeles Lakers who picked up their third consecutive victory, this time against the young up-and-coming Oklahoma City Thunder. Anthony Davis, Dennis Schroder and Lonnie Walker IV led the way for the purple and gold and positioned the team well to climb even further up the standings.

The win against the Thunder moved the Lakers to .500 for the first time since January of the 2021-22 season and has them tied for the No. 7 seed. It also gave them the tiebreaker over Oklahoma City, a pivotal one to have considering how bunched up the Western Conference teams are.

Crypto.com Arena knew how important the game against the Thunder was as the two teams entered the night with the same record. As if there wasn’t any extra incentive to win, both teams had to be delighted when the Dallas Mavericks surprisingly lost to the Charlotte Hornets. That Mavericks loss ensured the winner of Thunder-Lakers would move up in the standings.

After the Friday night slate of games, the New Orleans Pelicans moved to No. 9 while Oklahoma City slid down to No. 10. Dallas currently sits outside of the Play-In Tournament picture, joining the Utah Jazz who were blown out by the Milwaukee Bucks.

Los Angeles has a good opportunity to keep their streak going when the Chicago Bulls come to town on Sunday. The two teams meet again a few days later before yet another marquee matchup next Friday happens when the Lakers travel to take on the Timberwolves.

Although L.A. has done well to get to this point, there’s no time to rest as they must continue to play with a sense of urgency. Their showing against the Thunder proved they have it in them, but sustaining that momentum is of the utmost importance.

5. Suns (38-35)

Upcoming schedule: vs. 76ers (March 25), @ Jazz (March 27), vs. Timberwolves (March 29)

6. Warriors (39-36)

Upcoming schedule: vs. Timberwolves (March 26), vs. Pelicans (March 28), vs. Spurs (March 31)

7. Timberwolves (37-37)

Upcoming schedule: @ Warriors (March 26), @ Kings (March 27), @ Suns (March 29)

8. Lakers (37-37)

Upcoming schedule: vs. Bulls (March 26), @ Bulls (March 29), @ Timberwolves (March 31)

9. Pelicans (36-37)

Upcoming schedule: @ Clippers (March 25), @ Blazers (March 27), @ Warriors (March 28)

10. Thunder (36-38)

Upcoming schedule: @ Blazers (March 26), vs. Hornets (March 28), vs. Pistons (March 29)

11. Mavericks (36-38)

Upcoming schedule: @ Hornets (March 26), @ Pacers (March 27), @ 76ers (March 29)

12. Jazz (35-38)

Upcoming schedule: @ Kings (March 25), vs. Suns (March 27), @ Spurs (March 29)

13. Trail Blazers (32-41)

Upcoming schedule: vs. Thunder (March 26), vs. Pelicans (March 27), vs. Kings (March 29)

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!