Lakers Video: LeBron James Releases Trailer For New Movie ‘Shooting Stars’ About High School Career

LeBron James has been no stranger to the Hollywood limelight since making the move to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018. He’s produced or starred in several major movies and TV shows, including Space Jam: A New Legacy, The Shop and multiple documentaries.

James’ next project is now officially underway. This film revolves around his time at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio. James was famously one of the most highly-touted high school prospects in basketball history, with several of his games being nationally televised during the 2002-03 season.

James released the first trailer for the film on him and his high school teammates, which will drop on Peacock on June 2, via James’ Instagram:

James’ high school career was nothing short of historic. He helped lead St. Vincent-St. Mary High School to four consecutive state championship appearances, winning three of the four. He won Ohio’s Mr. Basketball and was a member of the USA Today All-USA First Team in three of his four high school seasons.

He was the Gatorade National Player of the Year in both his Junior and Senior seasons, winning all these awards amid several rules violations for receiving gifts, eventually losing eligibility to play in the NCAA after he decided he would be going to the NBA Draft in 2003.

Perhaps no one in basketball history has made bigger waves as a high school athlete than James. And the story of that high school career will be re-lived with this movie.

Among those starring in the film are Dermot Mulroney, Caleb McLaughlin, Wood Harris, Natalie Paul, Algee Smith and James himself.

James unsure if he’ll need offseason surgery

In the present, James is dealing with a torn tendon in his foot but has decided to play through it during the Lakers’ stretch run to the postseason. James is unsure at this point if he’ll need surgery on the injury in the offseason, but doesn’t plan to tell reporters either way.

“I don’t know,” LeBron said when asked if he will need offseason surgery. “Right now, I don’t need it, so we’ll see what happens. I’ll probably get another MRI at the end of the season and go from there. But if end up having to get surgery after the season, you guys won’t know. I don’t talk to you guys in the offseason and by the time next season starts I’ll be fine and ready to go.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!