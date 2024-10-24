Lakers Video: New Renovations Inside Crypto.com Arena

There is a ton of attention going towards the new arena for the other L.A. basketball team, but the home of the Los Angeles Lakers, Crypto.com Arena, has also seen some upgrades this offseason that were on display in their home opening victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Lakers announced a number of upgrades to both the arena itself as well as the LA Live area that surrounds it. And while everything isn’t finished yet, particularly outside of the arena, there are still many positive changes that enhance the overall fan experience.

One thing that is immediately noticeable is the video board at center court, which is much bigger now:

The new video board at Crypto is massive. pic.twitter.com/USeGVMS88q — Daniel Starkand (@DStarkand) October 23, 2024

There have also been some changes made to the 300 level, which has a beautiful looking terrace suite section and a newly renovated inside and outside area:

Here’s a closer look at the renovations to the terrace area as well as the outside LA Live renovations, which clearly are not yet complete. pic.twitter.com/WshlknSCzT — Daniel Starkand (@DStarkand) October 23, 2024

These are known as UTCER seating, a type of suite that has replaced some of the 300 level seats. It features two rows of traditional arena seating as well as a row of tabletop seating with a bar and outside lounge area, which also has a separate dining space.

The pre-game introductions also look a bit nicer as the Lakers have some new curtains that have a much cleaner look to them:

Last but not least, we have new and improved curtains for the Lakers’ pre-starting lineup hype video: pic.twitter.com/cuNFVcNiAG — Daniel Starkand (@DStarkand) October 23, 2024

Obviously there is still more work to be done, especially in the LA Live area, but so far the changes look great and give fans even more things to enjoy when they come to watch the Lakers, Los Angeles Kings, Los Angeles Sparks, or any contest that takes place in the Crypto.com Arena.

Lakers unveil 2024 NBA Cup home court

The Lakers will be looking to defend their home court all season long and that includes the 2024 NBA Cup as they, of course, won the inaugural one last year and have hopes of making it two in a row. All teams have special courts for these games and the Lakers recently unveiled theirs for this year and it is absolutely gorgeous.

The court features the LA skyline in the background as well as the NBA Cup trophy since they are the defending champions. The court also features 17 stars on the sideline representing the Lakers’ championship years.

