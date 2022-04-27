Lakers Video: Phil Handy Discovers Kobe Bryant Tribute Drawing On Hawaii Trail

Tributes to Kobe Bryant can be found in every part of the world, highlighting the Los Angeles Lakers’ influence on generations of basketball players and fans.

Murals portraying or honoring Bryant have been found in over 30 different countries. Many of the street art pieces can be tracked on designated websites and Google Maps pages.

Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy unexpectedly came across a wall drawing dedicated to Bryant at the top of the Koko Crater trail in Hawaii’s Koko Head District Park. Although it was a simple drawing of the NBA great’s nickname and the jersey numbers he wore, the discovery made a big impression on Handy.

“This is absolutely crazy right here, man,” he told his followers on Instagram.

“I’m in Hawaii, on top of Koko Crater mountain, 1,075 steps up, about a mile up. And in the corner, at the top of this mountain, I find this, ‘Mamba, 8/24,’ man. Kobe is really in every part of the world, his whole mentality has crept into every crevice of the world.”

Handy added the hike was “one of the hardest things he’s done in his adult life.” The trail follows an abandoned railroad track and is about 1.6 miles long from the starting point to the top and back.

The Koko Crater stairs is known to be a challenging route, often used by fitness enthusiasts as part of their workout routine.

Louisville star Hailey Van Lith shares Bryant wisdom after making NCAA Tournament’s Final Four

Louisville standout Hailey Van Lith shared some Kobe Bryant wisdom after advancing with her team to the NCAA Tournament’s Final Four last month.

Asked what advice would Bryant likely give her ahead of the Cardinals’ semi-finals appearance, the former Mamba Sports Academy attendee said: “He would say, ‘Go f***ing win this shit, Hailey.’ That’s what he would say.”

