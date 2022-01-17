Lakers Vs. Jazz Game Preview & TV Info: Chance To Get Back In Win Column On Martin Luther King Jr. Day

The Los Angeles Lakers return to the court on Monday night looking to snap a three-game losing streak, hosting the Utah Jazz on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

This is no easy task for the Lakers as they take on a Jazz team that’s one of the best in basketball again this season and is basically back at full strength after a coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The Jazz recently lost four straight while key players were out of the lineup, although they got everyone back for Sunday’s game against the Denver Nuggets and cruised to a dominating 125-102 victory. That is the same Nuggets team that beat the Lakers by 37 points just 24 hours early.

In that Lakers loss to Denver, the team’s effort was notably lacking, which was called out by Frank Vogel, Russell Westbrook, Dwight Howard and even Magic Johnson after the game.

While LeBron James did not speak to the media, he took to social media on Sunday night to issue an apology to Lakers fans for the team’s recent lack of effort. With that being the case, the hope is that the Lakers will come out more energized against the Jazz, which will be necessary when playing a high-quality opponent.

It will be interesting to see if the Lakers start a small-ball lineup with LeBron James at center considering the reigning Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert will be on the other side. Gobert is dominating the glass once again this season, averaging a league-leading 15.2 rebounds per game.

Rebounding has been a huge issue for the Lakers in their small-ball lineup this season, so they will have to commit to crashing the glass and boxing out if they go small against Gobert and the Jazz.

Outside of rebounding, there are some advantages of going small against the Jazz as that would pull Gobert out of the paint on the other end of the floor, allowing James and Westbrook to have driving lanes. Additionally, the Lakers would be able to switch more defensively and not allow for mismatches for Donovan Mitchell and the Jazz’s other talented scorers.

The Lakers have given up an average of 128.3 points per game during their three-game losing streak so will have to make a commitment to the defensive end if they want to get back in the win column because that is simply unacceptable.

Lakers (21-22) vs. Jazz (29-14)

7:30 p.m. PT, Jan. 17, 2022

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

TV: NBA TV, Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 1110 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: Russell Westbrook

SG: Malik Monk

SF: Avery Bradley

PF: Trevor Ariza

C: LeBron James

Key Reserves: Austin Reaves, Talen Horton-Tucker, Dwight Howard, Stanley Johnson, Carmelo Anthony, Wayne Ellington

Projected Jazz Starting Lineup:

PG: Mike Conley

SG: Donovan Mitchell

SF: Royce O’Neal

PF: Bojan Bogdanovic

C: Rudy Gobert

Key Reserves: Jordan Clarkson, Rudy Gay, Joe Ingles, Eric Paschall

