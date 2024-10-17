Lakers Vs. Suns Preseason Preview: Potential Dress Rehearsal For Regular Season

With the regular season less than a week away, the Los Angeles Lakers head on the road for a rematch with the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night.

The Suns edged out the Lakers in the first preseason meeting and these two teams will meet twice in the first four regular season games, so LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker will be very well acclimated.

This is the Lakers’ penultimate preseason game, but the last one will be on Friday in the second game of a back-to-back so this will serve as their final dress rehearsal for the regular season with key guys likely to sit out in the finale.

The first contest against the Suns saw LeBron James and Anthony Davis dominate in the first half and the two have been outstanding throughout the preseason overall so far. Davis is averaging 17.3 points and 9.3 rebounds on 57.9% shooting while LeBron is knocking down a ridiculous 57.1% from 3-point range while averaging 12 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

The superstar duo continuing to get more comfortable in JJ Redick’s offense will only allow for the rest of the roster to thrive around them. Austin Reaves shot the ball slightly better in the Lakers’ recent contest against the Golden State Warriors while Rui Hachimura has been receiving great praise for his work on the glass and has been shooting the ball well overall also.

Shooting has been one of the biggest issues for the Lakers with the bench, in particular, struggling against the Warriors. Max Christie and Gabe Vincent were a combined 0-for-8, though Dalton Knecht had an outstanding late stretch and continues to look like a key rotation piece for this team moving forward.

Perhaps the biggest thing to watch for the Lakers might be the third quarter. It doomed them against the Warriors and was an Achilles heel of the team much of last season. If the Lakers plan on taking a leap out of that Play-In Tournament level, fixing their issues coming out of the half is imperative.

The Suns are also looking to take a leap with a new coach and figure out the right mix of players around their superstars. Durant, Booker and Bradley Beal get most of the attention, but the team is expecting center Jusuf Nurkic back in the lineup so perhaps he will provide a bit more resistance to Anthony Davis in the paint.

Point guard Tyus Jones will be key for the Suns this season as he will be setting the table for the stars, while the likes of Royce O’Neale, Grayson Allen and Josh Okogie provide defense and shooting off the bench.

These are two divisional rivals who will be looking to send a message and while normally the results in the preseason don’t mean much, the fact that they will be seeing each other again in a week when the games count make this a bit more important.

Los Angeles Lakers (1-3) vs. Phoenix Suns (3-1)

7:00 p.m. PT, October 17, 2024

Footprint Arena, Phoenix, Arizona

TV: TNT, Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: D’Angelo Russell

SG: Austin Reaves

SF: LeBron James

PF: Rui Hachimura

C: Anthony Davis

Key Reserves: Gabe Vincent, Max Christie, Jaxson Hayes, Dalton Knecht, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Bronny James

Projected Suns Starting Lineup:

PG: Tyus Jones

SG: Devin Booker

SF: Bradley Beal

PF: Kevin Durant

C: Jusuf Nurkic

Key Reserves: Grayson Allen, Royce O’Neale, Josh Okogie, Monte Morris, Mason Plumlee

